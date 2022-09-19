WATCH: Arizona Cardinals cap off 22-point 4th quarter comeback with game-winning, 59-yard fumble return TD in OT

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO