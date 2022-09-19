WATCH: Arizona Cardinals cap off 22-point 4th quarter comeback with game-winning, 59-yard fumble return TD in OT

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Cardinals Released Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a minor change to their roster this Tuesday, waiving wide receiver Andre Baccellia. Baccellia, 25, had two receptions for 12 yards through the first two games of the regular season. Arizona's passing attack isn't exactly reliant on Baccellia. Zach Ertz, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, James Conner,...
thecomeback.com
Quarterback destroys defender after throwing interception
Stereotypically, quarterbacks are not the biggest, the strongest, or the most aggressive players on a football team, which is why there are so many rules to protect them on the field. But Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease proved that stereotype incorrect during his team’s game against the UAB Blazers this weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
RELATED PEOPLE
10 fantasy football players who should rebound in Week 3
After an exciting and surprising slate of games and some poor player performances, let’s look at the following fantasy football
NFL QB Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa moves into top ten, and Kirk Cousins freefalls heading into Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
2-Time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning Goes Hilariously Undercover For College Tryout
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
4 ideal Kenny Golladay trade scenarios from the New York Giants
Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract back in 2021 by the New York Giants’ prior regime, Kenny Golladay has
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Eberflus invokes 24-hour rule on Bears after disastrous loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is not denying his players time to reflect on their Week 2 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he wants it done in 24 hours. The new Bears tactician invoked the 24-hour rule on the team following their embarrassing 27-10...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
thecomeback.com
NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen
While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
Cooper Rush reacts to potential of becoming permanent NFL starter
With Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys are forced to turn to Cooper Rush to serve as the team’s placeholder under center until Prescott returns to action. So far, the Cowboys are doing just fine with Cooper Rush directing the offense on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP candidacy becomes a thing heading into Week 3
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Names The 'Best Looking' NFC Team Following Week 2
FS1's Colin Cowherd has seen enough. He's ready to name the "best looking" team in the NFC. It's the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 on Monday night. Hurts had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns, one through the air and two on the ground.
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Stefon Diggs takes over top spot, Amon-Ra St. Brown enters the chat
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top wide receivers around the NFL are, including a new top target
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
961
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 1