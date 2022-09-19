ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tree Climbing Championship takes to Belle Isle trees

By Luke Laster
 2 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Tree Climbing Championships Masters Challenge event took place Sunday morning in Belle Isle Park.

The International Society of Arboriculture of Michigan provides this learning opportunity and competition to judge contestant's on their overall productivity in the tree.

"As much as I want to win, I cheer on the next guy down," says Cody Schwartz, a competitor in Sunday's competition.

Judges look for and score the competing arborists on climbing techniques, use of equipment, poise in the tree and safe working practices. Contestants ring bells hung up in the trees prior to the competition as they move from station to station.

Joe Aiken, committee chair for the Michigan Tree Climbing Championship says despite this being a friendly competition between peers, it's events like this that give the general public an idea of what they do.

"These are athletes competing against each other, but on the same token, they'll be cheering each other on. It's a big family, you know, most of most of the outbursts, if not all of them. We love the outdoors. We love trees, and we love taking care of them," says Aiken.

Results from Sunday's competition can be found here .

