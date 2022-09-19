ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Martin’s grid showdown moved to Saturday at 1 p.m.

Martin’s non-league football showdown with unbeaten Brown City has been moved from Friday night to Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Clipper’s home turf. The Green Devils will bring an impressive unit that sports statistics very similar to Martin’s. The homestanding Clippers have not lost a regular season game on the gridiron since switching from 11-man to eight-man football. Their only losses in the past three years were by forfeit because of Covid-19 and three times in playoffs against the eventual state champion.
MARTIN, MI
