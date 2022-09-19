Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
townbroadcast.com
Martin’s grid showdown moved to Saturday at 1 p.m.
Martin’s non-league football showdown with unbeaten Brown City has been moved from Friday night to Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Clipper’s home turf. The Green Devils will bring an impressive unit that sports statistics very similar to Martin’s. The homestanding Clippers have not lost a regular season game on the gridiron since switching from 11-man to eight-man football. Their only losses in the past three years were by forfeit because of Covid-19 and three times in playoffs against the eventual state champion.
Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Portland boys basketball coach Jason Goerge dies at 48
Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
jtv.tv
Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
MLive.com
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi calls out WMU fans after alleged bottle-throwing incident
KALAMAZOO, MI – Pitt’s football team overcame injuries at quarterback to escape Western Michigan with a 34-13 win Saturday, but what allegedly happened off the field left Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi with a sour taste in his mouth. Narduzzi, now in his eighth year atop Pitt’s...
townbroadcast.com
Retired, acclaimed teacher Kathie Johnson dies at 72
Decorated longtime Wayland language arts teacher Kathie Johnson died at her home in Otsego Sunday, Sept. 18. She was just four days shy of her 73rd birthday. Kathie Amanda Johnson (Kate) was born on Sept. 22, 1949, in Tustin, Mich., to Robert and Opal Johnson and grew up in the tiny community of Helmlock. She graduated from Marion High School in 1968 and Central Michigan University in 1972.
townbroadcast.com
Csaba Barabas, subject of GoFundMe, dies of cancer
Csaba Barabas, local soccer coach and father of Wayland High School’s top cross-country runner this fall, Olivia, died Monday of cancer. He was 46. Csaba underwent treatment in July and even sought advice from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Sources indicate Csaba started to tremble uncontrollably on the left side of his body June 9 while climbing down a ladder at work. He was rushed to the hospital and after a series of scans and tests it was determined he has a large mass in his lung and four to six tumors in his brain and lymph nodes.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Kickoff time, TV set for Michigan-Iowa football game
Kickoff time for Michigan’s first trip to Iowa City since 2016 has been set, and no, it’s not going to be a night game. The Michigan-Iowa game set for Oct. 1 has been assigned a Noon Eastern time kickoff (11 a.m. local) and will be televised by FOX, the Big Ten announced Monday.
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
wrif.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
