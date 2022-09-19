Csaba Barabas, local soccer coach and father of Wayland High School’s top cross-country runner this fall, Olivia, died Monday of cancer. He was 46. Csaba underwent treatment in July and even sought advice from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Sources indicate Csaba started to tremble uncontrollably on the left side of his body June 9 while climbing down a ladder at work. He was rushed to the hospital and after a series of scans and tests it was determined he has a large mass in his lung and four to six tumors in his brain and lymph nodes.

