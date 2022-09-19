Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Putin speech sends sterling to fresh 37-year low ahead of Fed, BoE meetings
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar.
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
U.S. dollar sails higher as markets price in hefty Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against major currencies on Monday, trading within narrow ranges, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps).
US News and World Report
Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
The dollar can strengthen to new highs if central banks fail to achieve a soft-landing and inflation stays elevated, Bank of America says
BofA said Fed messaging will impact the dollar this week as the central bank gears up for an outsized rate hike. Analysts said the dollar can only weaken if US inflation shows it is on a clear downward path. If the Fed can't avoid a hard landing of the economy,...
CNBC
Asia markets trade higher as Japan's inflation nears 8-year high; China keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged
Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Tuesday as Japan's inflation accelerated and China kept its loan prime rate on hold. Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting in the U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.36% in the final hour of trade and the Hang Seng tech...
US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table
US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says interest rates could be higher, faster, and last longer ahead of today’s Fed announcement
The Federal Reserve could be bringing the “pain” this Wednesday. After all, that’s what chair Jerome Powell said in his policy speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last month—sending markets all wobbly. And that was before another hot inflation read wobbled things again. Economists and...
Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
International Business Times
Asia's Macro Hedge Funds Get Ready For End Of Yen Weakness
Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds. Veteran Japan investor Soon Hock Chua's Asia Genesis Macro Fund closed its short position...
Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia's S&P/ASX...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower, Treasury Yields Jump, As Fed Meeting Begins Amid Hawkish Rate Bets
Stocks ended lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. Stocks were also pushed lower by another grim set of figures from the housing market, where permits for new construction in the month...
US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Fed Decision
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording losses on Tuesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 300 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 100 points in the previous session. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m....
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin 'nuke' warning as Fed rate hike decision looms — Dollar index hits 20-year high
Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a weak rebound on Sept. 21, and the U.S. dollar jumped to a new yearly high as investors await Sept. 21's Federal Open Market Committee's interest rate decision. BTC price holds $19K ahead of Fed decision. BTC's price has managed to cling on to $19,000 with a...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Flirts With 111.00 Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
The US dollar continued to strengthen against its major currency rivals as the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign is supporting the greenback in foreign exchange markets. The buck has enjoyed terrific gains and it is bound to maintain its strength as the central bank plans to raise interest rates for the rest of the year. But the question on everybody’s mind is: By how much?
