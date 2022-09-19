ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Stocks And Bonds#Yuan#Hong Kong Tech#Fed#Bank Of Japan Meetings#Cnbc#Hang Seng#The Hang Seng Tech#Kosdaq#The Shenzhen Component#Msci#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Cme#Reuters
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table

US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
BUSINESS
Axios

Fed raises rates 0.75 percentage points, signals more to come

The Federal Reserve enacted its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike Wednesday and released new forecasts that show the central bank envisions higher unemployment and yet higher rates in the coming months in its campaign to bring down inflation. Why it matters: Altogether, the signal of more rate...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asia's Macro Hedge Funds Get Ready For End Of Yen Weakness

Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds. Veteran Japan investor Soon Hock Chua's Asia Genesis Macro Fund closed its short position...
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Asian shares decline ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares mostly declined Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it works to squash the highest inflation in decades. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 1.4% in morning trading to 27,308.66. Australia's S&P/ASX...
WORLD
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Fed Decision

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording losses on Tuesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 300 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 100 points in the previous session. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m....
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Flirts With 111.00 Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The US dollar continued to strengthen against its major currency rivals as the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign is supporting the greenback in foreign exchange markets. The buck has enjoyed terrific gains and it is bound to maintain its strength as the central bank plans to raise interest rates for the rest of the year. But the question on everybody’s mind is: By how much?
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy