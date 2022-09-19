ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Philippines Central Bank to Go for Another 50 Bps Rate Hike on Thursday

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank will likely opt for a half-point interest rate rise on Thursday to support a weakening currency and blunt its effect on imported inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed. Down more than 11% for the year, the Philippines peso is one of Asia's...
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Stock Markets Brace for Fed's Third 75 Basis Point Rate Hike

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, July 27, 2022. Powell bluntly warned in a speech last month that the Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates would “bring some pain." On Wednesday, Americans may get a better sense of how much pain could be in store. The Fed is expected at its latest meeting to raise its key short-term rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
STOCKS
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting with steep rate hike on the table

US central bankers opened their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with another steep interest rate hike seen as a near certainty amid stubbornly high inflation. Markets have been roiled in recent days by the decidedly hawkish statements from central bankers, and closed lower again Tuesday after a brief bounce Monday.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower amid inflation pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation dashed hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% on Thursday, adding...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Fed Decision

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording losses on Tuesday. The Dow Jones closed lower by more than 300 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell over 100 points in the previous session. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m....
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Flirts With 111.00 Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The US dollar continued to strengthen against its major currency rivals as the Federal Reserve’s tightening campaign is supporting the greenback in foreign exchange markets. The buck has enjoyed terrific gains and it is bound to maintain its strength as the central bank plans to raise interest rates for the rest of the year. But the question on everybody’s mind is: By how much?
MARKETS
CNBC

European stocks close higher as markets brace for more Fed action; Uniper down 26%

European markets closed higher on Wednesday as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate move from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day up 0.9%, having recouped opening losses of around 0.4%. Utilities stocks led gains, closing up 1.8%, with most sectors and major bourses...
STOCKS

