Golf

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?

LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
Golf Digest

The clubs Max Homa used to win the 2022 Fortinet Championship

Max Homa and Danny Willett came into the final round of the Fortinet Championship in very different places in their respective careers. Homa trying to further establish himself as one of the best players in the game, while Willett was attempting to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since his 2016 Masters title. In the end it was the former that took home the title in Napa, Calif., in shocking fashion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa

The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
