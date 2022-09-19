Max Homa and Danny Willett came into the final round of the Fortinet Championship in very different places in their respective careers. Homa trying to further establish himself as one of the best players in the game, while Willett was attempting to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since his 2016 Masters title. In the end it was the former that took home the title in Napa, Calif., in shocking fashion.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO