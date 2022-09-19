Read full article on original website
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
Does LIV Golf caddie make valid point about distribution of OWGR points?
LIV Golf caddie Craig Connelly has labelled the latest distribution of Official World Golf Ranking points as "shocking" after comparing the winner's points from the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour. Connelly, who caddies for LIV Golf Tour pro Martin Kaymer,...
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
Meet the 12 players on the International 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Now, some of the best players from...
Trevor Immelman explains why Louis Oosthuizen, specifically, is not on the International team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The players who are not in Trevor Immelman’s International team room this week at the Presidents Cup dominated much of the conversation Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club. Specifically, Immelman was pressed about Louis Oosthuizen, a staple of previous International teams who was deemed ineligible for...
The clubs Max Homa used to win the 2022 Fortinet Championship
Max Homa and Danny Willett came into the final round of the Fortinet Championship in very different places in their respective careers. Homa trying to further establish himself as one of the best players in the game, while Willett was attempting to win on the PGA Tour for the first time since his 2016 Masters title. In the end it was the former that took home the title in Napa, Calif., in shocking fashion.
This stunning three-putt cost Danny Willett nearly $600,000. Here’s how he explained it
Last season on the PGA Tour, Danny Willett attempted 148 putts from between 3 and 5 feet. He made 135 of them. That’s a conversion rate of 91.22%. So, when Willett sized up a birdie putt from 3 feet 7 inches on the 72nd hole of the Fortinet Championship Sunday, you had to like his chances.
Steve Stricker tops Robert Karlsson in a playoff at 2022 Sanford International on eve of Presidents Cup
Robert Karlsson opened with a 62 on Thursday, the best round of the week at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Steve Stricker went 64-64 over the weekend. By late Sunday, the two found themselves tied at 14 under and locking horns in a playoff at the Sanford International.
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Check the yardage book: Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup
Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina – site of the 2022 Presidents Cup – was originally designed by George Cobb and opened in 1961. There have been several renovations to the layout including work by Arnold Palmer and, most recently, Tom Fazio. Quail Hollow ranks No. 4...
PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker launches True Aim ball markers to help you read greens better (plus, Bryson’s feedback)
Tim Tucker – a veteran PGA Tour caddie, who most notably worked with Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 until 2021 – has turned his green reading expertise into a new True Aim Marker, which is a ball marker designed to simplify the green reading and alignment process in order to make more putts.
PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players
The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
