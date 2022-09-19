GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daja Reajean Rutledge, 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with elder abuse in two different cases. The two incidents occurred at Charter Senior Living sometime between June 15 and June 22, according to the reporting party, who contacted law enforcement on June 30. The reporting party said that Rutledge was a caregiver to an 80-year-old woman at the facility and was asked to give the woman a shower. Some time later, screams were reportedly heard coming from the shower, and a witness said Rutledge was seen covering the elderly woman’s mouth. When asked why she was covering the woman’s mouth, Rutledge reportedly said the woman was yelling too loud.

