WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison. After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following. The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
wuft.org
Snapchat drug ring suspects dodge trial by accepting plea deals
Three Gainesville men accused of operating a drug-trafficking ring using Snapchat avoided trial Monday after negotiating last-minute plea deals. Authorities began investigating the group after a late-night shootout at Cabana Beach — an apartment complex popular with University of Florida students. Two of the defendants, Montayvious McKinnon and Tremayne...
WCJB
Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
wuft.org
No evidence that widely circulated report is true about fentanyl stabbing near UF campus
There is no evidence that a report circulating across the University of Florida is true, that a young woman was jabbed with a needle and unwittingly exposed to a high dose of the dangerous drug fentanyl inside a popular Midtown bar across the street from campus last week. Gainesville and...
alachuachronicle.com
Caregiver arrested for elder abuse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daja Reajean Rutledge, 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with elder abuse in two different cases. The two incidents occurred at Charter Senior Living sometime between June 15 and June 22, according to the reporting party, who contacted law enforcement on June 30. The reporting party said that Rutledge was a caregiver to an 80-year-old woman at the facility and was asked to give the woman a shower. Some time later, screams were reportedly heard coming from the shower, and a witness said Rutledge was seen covering the elderly woman’s mouth. When asked why she was covering the woman’s mouth, Rutledge reportedly said the woman was yelling too loud.
WCJB
Fanning Springs man arrested on armed burglary charges
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree. Austin Colson, 27, of Fanning Springs is in jail on four counts of armed burglary and other charges. Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in...
WCJB
Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Jason Setzer, 46, of Orange Park, and Alvin Mercado, 38, of Fleming Island, were both arrested in...
mycbs4.com
Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for drug possession
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Carlos Micheal Anderson, 31, was arrested early this morning and charged with possession of cocaine and synthetic cathinones. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Anderson at 1:42 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 7487 SW 13th Road, off Tower Road. The deputy asked him why he was in the parking lot when the store was closed, and he reported that Anderson said he was eating his food and lived in the area; the deputy wrote that he appeared to be nervous.
Citrus County Chronicle
Traffic stop ends with Hernando man's arrest for trafficking in fentanyl
A traffic stop led to a Hernando man’s arrest for allegedly dealing in just over a half-ounce of fentanyl — a crime punishable by at least two decades in prison. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies took 37-year-old Travis Shane Powell into custody Sunday night, Sept. 18, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possessing methamphetamine, possessing unprescribed Alprazolam pills, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
mycbs4.com
GPD responds to back-to-back shootings
According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD), they responded to two different shootings that occurred at residences within hours of each other early yesterday morning. GPD says at around 3:54 am, there were multiple calls reporting that there were shots fired around 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace. The victim told GPD her and her family were asleep when she heard shots being fired at her home.
WCJB
K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
WCJB
Marion County stabbing victim dies from his injuries
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family are identifying one of the victims of a double stabbing in Marion County who they say, has died from his injuries. On social media, loved ones are posting about the death of Richard “Smiley” Langer. They say he fought hard against his injuries, but died Sunday night.
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
