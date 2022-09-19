ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Evans, LA
AthlonSports.com

Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision

The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Marcus Maye
Tampa Bay Times

NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts

TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy