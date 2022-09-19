Read full article on original website
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision
The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Saints win, Breshad Perriman's clutch TD and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got another big road win Sunday, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 to move to 2-0 on the season. Despite plenty of adversity, the Bucs rode yet another dominant performance from their defense Sunday, one that included six sacks and five takeaways. Watch the video above...
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
NFL reportedly issues warning to Bruce Arians about his conduct on sideline before Buccaneers-Saints brawl
Just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got into a massive brawl during Sunday's game, cameras captured Bruce Arians getting animated and exchanging words with Marcus Lattimore. Problem is, Arians is no longer a coach with the Buccaneers. He's now an executive. And while executives can be...
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
