WIBW

One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One injured in two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection, police said. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building. Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the five-story building, which houses AT&T at 220 S.E. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth possession

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested for drugs following Jackson County traffic stop

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Jackson County on Saturday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. a deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the traffic stop, open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was located inside of the vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police work to ID human remains found in NE Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas 10, according to a statement from Lawrence Police. The remains are skeletal and police are confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO

