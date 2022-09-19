Read full article on original website
WIBW
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
WIBW
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
WIBW
One injured in two-vehicle crash late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday at a southeast Topeka intersection, police said. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of S.E. 29th and California Avenue. Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz...
WIBW
Officers respond to attempted burglary at downtown Topeka office building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six law enforcement units responded to a report of an attempted burglary Wednesday morning at a downtown Topeka office building. Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to the five-story building, which houses AT&T at 220 S.E. 6th Ave.
WIBW
One seriously injured in I-70 crash late Tuesday in Wyandotte County
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured late Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday near the I-70 and I-635 interchange in Kansas City, Kan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field, damaging it.
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth possession
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
WIBW
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for. Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday...
Lawrence police investigating human remains found Monday
The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon.
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
WIBW
Two arrested for drugs following Jackson County traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Jackson County on Saturday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. a deputy pulled over a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the traffic stop, open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was located inside of the vehicle.
WIBW
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
1 dead in fatal hit-and-run multi-vehicle crash Monday night in KCMO
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision Monday night on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police work to ID human remains found in NE Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas 10, according to a statement from Lawrence Police. The remains are skeletal and police are confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts...
KMBC.com
Kansas City suspicious death ruled a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a call that started as a suspicious death investigation Sunday night has now been ruled a homicide. Police said officers were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to investigate an ambulance call regarding a man who was found unresponsive.
