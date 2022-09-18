Week 2 Studs and Duds from Saints' loss against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints dropped a very frustrating game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The defense largely had a great showing, but weren’t backed up at all by the offense. Let’s break down the game’s most impactful Saints players (for good and bad):

Stud: LB Pete Werner

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Werner has looked like one of the best players on this defense through two games. He had a good day in all facets of the defense, second on team in tackles and a pass breakup to boot. Having he and Demario Davis in the middle really gives confidence as one of the best linebacker rooms in the country.

Dud: Officiating

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

I don’t like pointing to officiating as a reason for a loss, but the impact that questionable calls in this game truly made a huge change in momentum. In a quick span there was the odd decision to eject Marshon Lattimore, a ghost unnecessary roughness call and questionable defensive holding the Buccaneers had their first touchdown in the last two games against the Saints. This crew deserves any criticism thrown their way and deserve to be lambasted for the performance.

Stud: DB Alontae Taylor

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Alontae Taylor got thrown into the fire after Marshon Lattimore got ejected towards the end of the game. We got to see a glimpse of why the Saints decided to grab him in the second round of the draft this season. He played great coverage and had two plays where he forced incompletions. The secondary depth looks very promising.

Dud: QB Jameis Winston

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Jameis Winston clearly had no business being in this game with his back injury. The offense was out of rhythm all game and the issues boiled over in the fourth quarter where he threw three interceptions. He deserves some grace and another chance due to being injured, but it should’ve been Andy Dalton’s team today.

Stud: WR Michael Thomas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas continues to look vintage even though there wasn’t much working on offense this week. His strong catch against double coverage for a touchdown didn’t mean much in terms of the final in this one, he is having a great early season. Three touchdowns in two games is not too shabby. When the offense finds it’s groove, it’ll be nice to still have that elite option out wide.

Dud: RB Mark Ingram II

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Mark Ingram has had back to back weeks with fumbles, this one kickstarting the downfall in the game. The team had a chance to take the lead as the offense was finally starting to click and the fumble killed it. Ingram is a veteran, he has to hold on to the ball. He was actually having an good game before the fumble, but not enough in this one.