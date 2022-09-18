ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Week 2 Studs and Duds from Saints' loss against Buccaneers

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCE3g_0i0pWEUx00

The New Orleans Saints dropped a very frustrating game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The defense largely had a great showing, but weren’t backed up at all by the offense. Let’s break down the game’s most impactful Saints players (for good and bad):

Stud: LB Pete Werner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdERB_0i0pWEUx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Werner has looked like one of the best players on this defense through two games. He had a good day in all facets of the defense, second on team in tackles and a pass breakup to boot. Having he and Demario Davis in the middle really gives confidence as one of the best linebacker rooms in the country.

Dud: Officiating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCGCE_0i0pWEUx00
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

I don’t like pointing to officiating as a reason for a loss, but the impact that questionable calls in this game truly made a huge change in momentum. In a quick span there was the odd decision to eject Marshon Lattimore, a ghost unnecessary roughness call and questionable defensive holding the Buccaneers had their first touchdown in the last two games against the Saints. This crew deserves any criticism thrown their way and deserve to be lambasted for the performance.

Stud: DB Alontae Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SmeJ_0i0pWEUx00
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Alontae Taylor got thrown into the fire after Marshon Lattimore got ejected towards the end of the game. We got to see a glimpse of why the Saints decided to grab him in the second round of the draft this season. He played great coverage and had two plays where he forced incompletions. The secondary depth looks very promising.

Dud: QB Jameis Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKR7V_0i0pWEUx00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Jameis Winston clearly had no business being in this game with his back injury. The offense was out of rhythm all game and the issues boiled over in the fourth quarter where he threw three interceptions. He deserves some grace and another chance due to being injured, but it should’ve been Andy Dalton’s team today.

Stud: WR Michael Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exix3_0i0pWEUx00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thomas continues to look vintage even though there wasn’t much working on offense this week. His strong catch against double coverage for a touchdown didn’t mean much in terms of the final in this one, he is having a great early season. Three touchdowns in two games is not too shabby. When the offense finds it’s groove, it’ll be nice to still have that elite option out wide.

Dud: RB Mark Ingram II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q428K_0i0pWEUx00
AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Mark Ingram has had back to back weeks with fumbles, this one kickstarting the downfall in the game. The team had a chance to take the lead as the offense was finally starting to click and the fumble killed it. Ingram is a veteran, he has to hold on to the ball. He was actually having an good game before the fumble, but not enough in this one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns score touchdown on failed hook-and-ladder by Steelers as time expires

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their Week 3 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their second win of the season, and the game ended with an eventful hook-and-ladder play that ended in a touchdown as time expired. Pittsburgh got the ball on the four-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the matchup and elected to try their chances at the rarest of comeback attempts.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Michael Thomas#American Football#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants' Brian Daboll has been FaceTiming free agent receivers

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not been coy about the team’s wide receivers and their week-to-week competition for playing time. “Whether it’s the highest-paid player, the lowest-paid player, the highest draft pick, an undrafted free agent — we’re going to go out there and let the guys compete it out,” Daboll told reporters on Monday. “One week doesn’t necessarily mean this is what’s going to happen the next week. I think everybody understands what we are trying to do as an organization in terms of continuing to get better, competing for spots, working as hard as you can work.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy