ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 1

Related
bjpenndotcom

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Arce
Person
Vince Morales
Person
Song Yadong
Person
Cory Sandhagen
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Petr Yan
The Independent

Nate Diaz calls out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after leaving UFC

Nate Diaz has claimed he will ‘only fight’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson next, after the UFC icon left the promotion this month.Diaz saw out his UFC contract by taking on Tony Ferguson, a last-minute replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.American Diaz submitted his compatriot in the fourth round to exit the UFC with a win, saying in his post-fight interview: “I wanna get out [of] the UFC for a minute and show all these other fighters how to own up another sport. Then I’m gonna be right back here to get...
CELEBRITIES
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder

By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
BROOKLYN, NY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event

Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Combat#Ufc Vegas#Props#Corysandhagen
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
UFC
mmanews.com

Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout

Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy