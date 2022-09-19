Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO