Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor
Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Nate Diaz calls out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after leaving UFC
Nate Diaz has claimed he will ‘only fight’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson next, after the UFC icon left the promotion this month.Diaz saw out his UFC contract by taking on Tony Ferguson, a last-minute replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.American Diaz submitted his compatriot in the fourth round to exit the UFC with a win, saying in his post-fight interview: “I wanna get out [of] the UFC for a minute and show all these other fighters how to own up another sport. Then I’m gonna be right back here to get...
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury
Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
Fighter vs. Writer: Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz, Mackenzie Dern selects the best grappler in MMA
On the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, BKFC star Mike Perry and one half of the UFC Vegas 61 main event joins the show as Mackenzie Dern stops by as well. Fresh off a win over Michael “Venom” Page in London, Perry will call for another huge fight as he takes aim at Nate Diaz now that he’s a free agent and able to sign anywhere he wants.
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Yoel Romero intends on achieving double champ status in Bellator: ‘My goals are still the same’
Yoel Romero doesn’t appear to be eyeing retirement anytime soon. “The Soldier of God” closed out his chapter with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a less than ideal fashion in 2020. Suffering three consecutive losses, Romero, 45, departed the promotion and signed with Bellator. A Middleweight contender for...
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout
Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
