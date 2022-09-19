Read full article on original website
Countries Montana imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Montana. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana giving $600K+ to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by flooding
HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is giving more than $600,000 in aid to irrigation districts and water user associations affected by the extreme flooding in June. The relief funds total $645,846. “Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and many lost critical infrastructure in the...
Montana AG raises concerns about credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
Attorney General Austin Knudsen. (Provided by the Montana Attorney General's Office for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is leading a group of attorneys general in calling out a handful of financial institutions for a new policy that would track and monitor firearm purchases. At the center of...
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
'It's just been a really busy year:' Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than usual
MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than in typical years. "We've had lots of reports of bears in people's yards, breaking into sheds," Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. "Just looking for food and finding easy meals around people's houses."
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks hosting fruit collection drive in the Flathead area
KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is hosting the annual fruit drive for the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center at the FWP office in Kalispell through Sept. 23. People can drop off their fruit at the Fish Wildlife and Parks office at 490 N Meridian Road in Kalispell between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Federal grant money distributed to Montana organizations with veteran suicide prevention services
MISSOULA, Mont. - A recent federal grant given to the state will be distributed to several organizations across the state that provide services to veterans facing homelessness, addiction, and other mental health needs. The grant will provide $750,000 to two organizations, Adaptive Performance Center and Volunteers of America of the...
Smoky air prompts warnings from health officials
If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.
Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
Public asked to avoid area of Reserve and Union Pacific due to traffic accident
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is alerting of a traffic accident in the area of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Tuesday. Missoula County is asking the public via its emergency alert system to stay out of the area if possible at this time.
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project
MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
