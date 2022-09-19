ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Countries Montana imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Montana. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, 'equity'

McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
MONTANA STATE
Smoky air prompts warnings from health officials

If you felt like there has been smoke in the air this week, you weren’t wrong. While there were no fires burning in Richland County itself, three are a number of fires burning on the western side of Montana and in Idaho. Winds from the west were carrying that smoke across Montana, and into North Dakota.
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
Fall Harvest Festival event to return to Fort Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The annual Fall Harvest Festival is coming back to the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is free and for everyone of all ages. It is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A release from HMFM said the activities at the...
MISSOULA, MT
Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula

UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
MISSOULA, MT
Traffic Alert: Another road closed for Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA, Mont. - A busy street used as a detour for the Mullan BUILD project will be closed starting Monday, September 19. Flynn Lane will close to through traffic for three to five days. This is the road residents living near Hellgate Elementary use as a detour to go into...
MISSOULA, MT

