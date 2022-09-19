ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Cleveland.com

Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Solon planning director claims he was fired; mayor says he resigned

SOLON, Ohio -- Ashley Holloway’s employment as the city’s director of planning and community development ended in June after just 10 months on the job. Mayor Ed Kraus said Tuesday (Sept. 20) that Holloway resigned. When asked to elaborate, Kraus initially said that he could not comment on personnel matters, but then added, “He just decided it was not the right fit.”
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Richmond Heights Fire Department seeks new ladder truck

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The cost of a fire ladder truck is not cheap. And, as the months go by, it will get even more expensive. Fire Chief Marc Neumann gave a presentation at Tuesday’s (Sept. 20) City Council Safety Committee meeting, during which he told of the need for the city to purchase a new ladder truck for the department at a cost of just under $1.2 million.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks $2.8 million to cover salaries, other costs after Budish’s ‘directive’ to underbudget

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will have to draw $2.8 million from reserves in order to cover cash shortfalls at the medical examiner’s office this year, in part because of Executive Armond Budish’s strategy to underbudget for staffing vacancies. Hugh Shannon, director of operations for the medical...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Road closures in Parma following water main break

PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
PARMA, OH
