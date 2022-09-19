Read full article on original website
Chagrin Falls mayor clarifies plan for Riverside Park
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Mayor William Tomko is clearing up some misinformation about plans for a new playground at Riverside Park. “There is much confusion and misinformation in the community regarding the proposed new playground at Riverside Park,” he said at the start of the Sept. 12 Village Council meeting.
City of Cleveland seeking consultants for new downtown lakefront master plan with broader scope than Haslam proposal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a drive to take full ownership of an effort to reshape highways, transit and public spaces on the downtown lakefront, the City of Cleveland announced Wednesday it is embarking on a new master plan for the area. The new planning process, on which the administration...
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Parma awards five-year economic development extension to Prince & Izant
PARMA, Ohio -- Two years after the Prince & Izant Co. announced plans to expand operations at its existing Parma facility, City Council is considering a five-year extension to the international organization’s previous economic development agreement. “Initially in 2016, we entered into an economic development agreement -- payroll tax...
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Former Solon planning director claims he was fired; mayor says he resigned
SOLON, Ohio -- Ashley Holloway’s employment as the city’s director of planning and community development ended in June after just 10 months on the job. Mayor Ed Kraus said Tuesday (Sept. 20) that Holloway resigned. When asked to elaborate, Kraus initially said that he could not comment on personnel matters, but then added, “He just decided it was not the right fit.”
Wanda C. Jones for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024: endorsement editorial
Twice, in 2018 and 2020, our editorial board enthusiastically endorsed Cuyahoga Common Pleas Judge Wanda C. Jones, urging voters to retain this gifted, hardworking and innovative judge on the respective General Division seats to which she had been appointed. We’re hoping the third time is the charm. Jones, 50,...
Richmond Heights Fire Department seeks new ladder truck
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The cost of a fire ladder truck is not cheap. And, as the months go by, it will get even more expensive. Fire Chief Marc Neumann gave a presentation at Tuesday’s (Sept. 20) City Council Safety Committee meeting, during which he told of the need for the city to purchase a new ladder truck for the department at a cost of just under $1.2 million.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Brooklyn to hold Kingdom Trail open house prior to construction start
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Long viewed as a hidden gem for outdoor enthusiasts, the Kingdom property, located to the north of the Brooklyn Fire Station, will be receiving a makeover of sorts, including a proper trail. “We’re excited to get the Kingdom Trail project started,” City Council President Ron Van Kirk...
Olmsted Falls police, school officials frustrated by bus-passing scofflaws
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Summer slide” often finds educators having to re-teach students the basics upon returning for the new school year. Apparently, that’s also the case for motorists, who seemingly forget the laws regarding school bus etiquette when students are being picked up or dropped off.
Mobile food pantries set for Cuyahoga County Library branches
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Library branches are hosting mobile food pantries throughout Greater Cleveland in partnership with Greater Cleveland Food Bank. A library rep suggests showing up early. Based on demand, food can run out. The schedule. • Bedford branch, 70 Columbus Road, Bedford: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m....
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office seeks $2.8 million to cover salaries, other costs after Budish’s ‘directive’ to underbudget
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will have to draw $2.8 million from reserves in order to cover cash shortfalls at the medical examiner’s office this year, in part because of Executive Armond Budish’s strategy to underbudget for staffing vacancies. Hugh Shannon, director of operations for the medical...
Chardon school board member censured following dress code controversy
Chardon School Board member, Todd Albright, has become the center of a dress code controversy.
Cuyahoga County axing $6.4 million property tax system overhaul after 7 years of delays; ERP project also incomplete but ‘workable’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After years of delays and millions of dollars in overruns, Cuyahoga County settled for a version of one major IT project as ‘workable,’ on Monday, while it announced plans to abandon another. The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project to streamline county payroll and connect...
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Road closures in Parma following water main break
PARMA, Ohio — Drivers are being encouraged to find a new route when traveling in Parma. City of Parma officials confirmed that Ridge Road from Day Drive to West Pleasant Valley Road is closed following water main breaks in the city. The water main breaks happened on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road.
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Cuyahoga County leaders are defying their ‘bosses’ by forging ahead with toxic jail site and Global Center boondoggle: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s what I don’t understand: Why would someone you hired argue with you about how to spend your money? I mean – you know what you want and what you don’t. You’re the boss, they’re the servant. If we were talking about a wedding, there would be hysteria.
