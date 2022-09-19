Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
CBS Sports
Floyd Mayweather says discussions ongoing for rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor to take place in 2023
One of the highest-grossing fights in combat sports history may see a rematch in 2023. Floyd Mayweather Jr. claimed in an interview with Sportsmail that he and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are ironing out final details to run back their 2017 clash. During the interview, Mayweather stated that it is...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘looking to dabble in WWE to make money,’ UFC fans cry ‘sellout’
Nate Diaz is no longer a UFC fighter. The longtime MMA veteran and winner of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Season 5 finished out his Endeavor contract by submitting Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 PPV main event earlier this month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So what’s his next...
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
mmanews.com
Lookboonmee Sends Encouraging Message After Thoughts Of Suicide
UFC strawweight Loma Lookboonmee has opened up about her mental health struggles following her last loss. Loma Lookboonmee is back in the win column following her unanimous decision over Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 60. Lookboonmee got personal in her post-fight interview with the media after the win. Lookboonmee gave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Raw Match
The Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley United States Title match that opened the 9/19 episode of "WWE Raw" has been widely praised on social media. The match was filled with near falls and creative counter maneuvers, especially the spot where Rollins turned Lashley's Spear attempt into a pedigree. There was also a spot in the match where Lashley blocked a Stomp attempt from Rollins only to power up and clothesline his opponent out of the ring!
mmanews.com
Sandhagen Explains Why He Doesn’t Consider Vera Much Of A Threat
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is confident about his chances should his desire to face Marlon Vera next come to fruition. In the main event of UFC Vegas 60 this past weekend, Sandhagen returned to winning ways against Song Yadong. In what was a competitive fight across four rounds, the bout was waved off by Herb Dean on the advice of the cageside doctor owing to a nasty gash above the Chinese fighter’s left eye.
mmanews.com
Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout
Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Lashley vs. Rollins United States title match
Raw takes place tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. Lashley challenged Rollins to the match after Rollins claimed to be the face of Raw. Rollins recently beat Matt Riddle at Clash of the Castle, while Lashley most recently defended his title over The Miz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Steiner Brothers & Bron Breakker to appear on WWE Table for 3
The Steiner family will be featured on the next episode of WWE Table for 3. A new episode of Table for 3 titled "Steiner Diner" will premiere on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday (September 23). It will be a conversation with The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner) and Rick's son Bron Breakker.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Smothers Opponent With Flying Triangle
MMA fighter Zach Fry likely entered the conversation for ‘Submission of the Year’ with a wild sequence at UK Fighting Championships 20. Fry faced Alex Gil in an amateur bantamweight matchup on Saturday in Preston, UK. Both fighters looked to get back on track in their amateur careers after recent losses.
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online
Floyd Mayweather Jr. can’t stay out of the ring. This weekend, the decorated fighter will take on Japanese MMA superstar Mikuru Asakura for his fourth exhibition bout since retiring 50-0 and beating Conor McGregor in 2017. In his three exhibition bouts thus far, Mayweather has taken down Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, and Don Moore. Asakura, meantime, is an accomplished and well-known active MMA fighter in Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federation with a 16-3-1 professional record. Asakura also boasts an internet following of 2.73 million subscribers on YouTube (a likely motive for Mayweather’s agreement to the exhibition fight). As always, boxing fans are thrilled...
mmanews.com
Hearn: Beating Silva Won’t Give Paul The Credibility He Seeks
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe that Jake Paul could gain credibility as a boxer if he defeats Anderson Silva. Paul will face Silva in his next boxing fight on Oct. 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, AZ. It is the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s first fight since a knockout of Tyron Woodley last December.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa In Awe Of Streetfighting “Beast” After Viral Video
There is a man terrorizing streets with his hands, and Paulo Costa wants some answers. As entertaining as he may be in the Octagon, Costa has been building a potentially more entertaining persona with the hilarious posts and constant trolling he has been doing on social media. Whether it be his fellow fighters, or himself, the Brazilian middleweight contender always has something interesting to say or share, causing people to speculate if he is really the one behind the posts.
Comments / 0