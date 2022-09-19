Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC
Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington. On Saturday, the seventh-ranked Trojans will make their final trip to Corvallis as members of the same conference as the Beavers. The Big Ten announced this summer that USC and UCLA will join that conference in 2024. This move by the two Los Angeles schools ends affiliations with what is now the Pac-12 Conference that stretch back to 1922 for USC and to 1924 for UCLA.
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
thecomeback.com
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game
BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Lebanon-Express
Racquetball: Area players victorious in five divisions at Timberhill Open
Jason Samora of Coos Bay won the men’s open championship, Portland’s Hunter Honkanen the men’s open title and Troutdale’s Rachel Chamness the women’s A division crown in last week’s Timberhill Open racquetball championships at Timberhill Athletic Club. Samora defeated Joel Barshaw of Portland 14-15,...
sports360az.com
Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility
The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks take down Dragons in Mid-Willamette volleyball
Brooklyn Willard had 16 digs, 12 assists and seven kills Tuesday to lead South Albany High to a three-set home sweep of Dallas in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball. Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 28-26. Sami Scott added 12 digs and seven kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists for the RedHawks. South...
Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon
Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Philomath sweeps individual races, team titles in Eugene
Philomath High swept the individual titles and the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions at Saturday’s Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. Ben Hernandez was the boys’ winner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds. Teammates Mateo Candanoza (16:37) and Brody...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Washougal Makes Statement in GSHL 2A Opener
A half-century after Woodland won their only state title in football, the Beavers are looking to march their way to another state title, lead by first year head coach Sean McDonald who won three state titles at the helm of Kalama. The Washougal Panthers are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and win their first state title in football, lead by head coach David Hajek, who is in the middle of his third stint as head coach of the Panthers. There was pregame rain that drenched both teams during warmups but the rain cleared out by kickoff. The Washougal Panthers and Woodland Beavers came into the night 1-1 as both teams were looking to get league play started on the right foot at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, WA.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 21)
Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Stand and Deliver,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org. THURSDAY.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
