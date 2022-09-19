ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers prepare for final home game against USC

Oregon State and USC met on the gridiron for the first time in 1914 with the Beavers winning 38-6 in a game played in Tacoma, Washington. On Saturday, the seventh-ranked Trojans will make their final trip to Corvallis as members of the same conference as the Beavers. The Big Ten announced this summer that USC and UCLA will join that conference in 2024. This move by the two Los Angeles schools ends affiliations with what is now the Pac-12 Conference that stretch back to 1922 for USC and to 1924 for UCLA.
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Football
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
City
Portland, OR
Local
Montana Football
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
City
Bozeman, MT
Local
Oregon Football
406mtsports.com

Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Racquetball: Area players victorious in five divisions at Timberhill Open

Jason Samora of Coos Bay won the men’s open championship, Portland’s Hunter Honkanen the men’s open title and Troutdale’s Rachel Chamness the women’s A division crown in last week’s Timberhill Open racquetball championships at Timberhill Athletic Club. Samora defeated Joel Barshaw of Portland 14-15,...
PORTLAND, OR
sports360az.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and WSU clear key benchmark for bowl eligibility

The Pac-12’s better-than-expected showing over the first three weeks — can you blame us for having a bleak outlook? — included non-conference sweeps by four teams. Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State completed the out-of-league portions of their schedules with 3-0 marks. They are halfway to bowl eligibility with nine league games to play.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Fresno State#American Football#College Football#Osu#Pac 12 Conference#Usc
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg native crowned next year's Miss Rodeo Oregon

Newberg High School grad Kearsten Friedrich earned the title last month in Canby Newberg has a champion. Kearsten Friedrich, 25, a Newberg High School graduate who has lived most of her life in town, was crowned 2023 Miss Rodeo Oregon last month in Canby. "When I got in the arena, I honestly did not think I was going to be crowned but was shocked and thrilled when I heard my name announced," Friedrich said in an email. She added that she believes she was selected because of her passion for the sport and drive to constantly learn and...
NEWBERG, OR
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Philomath sweeps individual races, team titles in Eugene

Philomath High swept the individual titles and the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions at Saturday’s Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. Ben Hernandez was the boys’ winner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds. Teammates Mateo Candanoza (16:37) and Brody...
EUGENE, OR
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Washougal Makes Statement in GSHL 2A Opener

A half-century after Woodland won their only state title in football, the Beavers are looking to march their way to another state title, lead by first year head coach Sean McDonald who won three state titles at the helm of Kalama. The Washougal Panthers are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and win their first state title in football, lead by head coach David Hajek, who is in the middle of his third stint as head coach of the Panthers. There was pregame rain that drenched both teams during warmups but the rain cleared out by kickoff. The Washougal Panthers and Woodland Beavers came into the night 1-1 as both teams were looking to get league play started on the right foot at Beaver Stadium in Woodland, WA.
WASHOUGAL, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Sept. 21)

Live music by Cool Jones, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Stand and Deliver,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org. THURSDAY.
CORVALLIS, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'

The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
HILLSBORO, OR
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy