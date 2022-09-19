ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WSPA 7News

USC's 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, S.C.
247Sports

Satterfield explains various play calls, decisions against Georgia

Marcus Satterfield’s first game calling plays against Georgia didn’t go so well. South Carolina lost at Georgia last season, 40-13. The Gamecocks were held to 304 yards, averaged 4.83 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until 10:55 was left in the fourth quarter. The starting quarterback got hurt after a handful of plays, only to be replaced by the guy who didn’t start, because of a foot injury suffered a month earlier.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

White details working through defensive injuries

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is having to work through some injuries to some of his key players which has allowed a handful of the younger players on defense to see more time on the field. White, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator, saw...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology

Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
COLUMBIA, SC
brantleybanner.com

Committed to Carolina

Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

"Meltdown in Dixie" screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
