The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Satterfield explains various play calls, decisions against Georgia
Marcus Satterfield’s first game calling plays against Georgia didn’t go so well. South Carolina lost at Georgia last season, 40-13. The Gamecocks were held to 304 yards, averaged 4.83 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until 10:55 was left in the fourth quarter. The starting quarterback got hurt after a handful of plays, only to be replaced by the guy who didn’t start, because of a foot injury suffered a month earlier.
White details working through defensive injuries
South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is having to work through some injuries to some of his key players which has allowed a handful of the younger players on defense to see more time on the field. White, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator, saw...
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology
Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
Committed to Carolina
Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
Aiken County youth football parents voice concerns on field cost
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids in Aiken are having a hard time playing their youth football games, all because of money problems. The youth football team has two options. Pay thousands of dollars in maintenance fees to Aiken County to use the local high school or drive to Wagener-Salley. When...
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Fiery crash involving electric car kills 2 near Lake Murray
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died in a crash involving an electric car that happened early Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Salem Church Road which is in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray.
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
