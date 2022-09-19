Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and entrance to Bartlett's Ocean View Farm, 30 Bartlett Farm Road. The Nantucket Clean Team meets every Saturday from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island.
Boston Globe
The fight over a Nantucket bluff is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Houses along Baxter Road have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Houses along Baxter Road on the island of Nantucket have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Baxter...
Inquirer and Mirror
Surfside Crossing 40B approved
(Sept. 19, 2022: Update 5:56 p.m.) The state Housing Appeals Committee on Friday approved the controversial Surfside Crossing affordable-housing subdivision off South Shore Road, allowing the construction of 156 condominium units in 18 buildings on 13.5 acres. Surfside Crossing is allowed to build the condos, including 39 affordable units, under...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard
With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
theweektoday.com
One month later: Mattapoisett Boatyard looks forward
MATTAPOISETT — Just over a month since the Mattapoisett Boatyard was destroyed in a massive fire, life is returning to the 60-year-old family business. In the weeks since the fire reduced buildings, boats and cars to smoldering rubble, boatyard co-owner David Kaiser never lost hope. “There's never been a...
More Mass. communities push to tax high-end real estate transactions to create affordable housing
Finding an affordable place to live remains a big problem for many people across the state. That’s why Boston 25 is Getting Real about the housing crisis and examining some of the proposals to try and fix the situation. One idea picking up momentum is to allow cities and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To Know
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The Town of Plymouth announced in a recent press release that a volunteer opportunity is currently available on the Visitor Services Board.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board appointing STR workgroup Wednesday
(Sept. 19, 2022) The Select Board will choose from more than 40 applicants at its meeting Wednesday to determine who will sit on the workgroup charged with reviewing and drafting proposals to regulate short-term vacation rentals. The vast majority of applicants are for the three at-large seats on the workgroup,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs redrafts rifle minutes
The Oak Bluffs select board has augmented five sets of executive session minutes following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint filed by the Martha’s Vineyard Times and a subsequent violation finding by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office. The minutes pertain to an Oak Bluffs Police Department rifle that...
capecod.com
Crashes reported on Yarmouth Road and on Route 6 east at Route 132
BARNSTABLE – Crashes were slowing the afternoon commute. A two-vehicle crash was reported about 4 PM Monday on Yarmouth Road (Willow Street) causing traffic coming into Hyannis to be diverted onto Camp Street. Two people were evaluated for unknown injuries. A short time later, another crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound at the exit 68 ramp to Route 132. A trailer overturned in that crash. No injuries were reported and traffic was still able to use the ramp.
capecod.com
SUV overturns on ramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound
BARNSTABLE – A SUV rolled over in Barnstable about 6:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on the Exit 68 onramp from Route 132 to Route 6 westbound. Two people in the vehicle were able to self-extricate and were evaluated. The ramp was closed while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
One person evaluated after boat capsizes in Provincetown Harbor
PROVINCETOWN – One person was evaluated after a vessel capsized in Provincetown Harbor around 7 PM Saturday evening. Coast Guard personnel brought the victim to their station to meet the ambulance. The victim declined to go to the hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was...
Inquirer and Mirror
Mary Jean Freed
Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
capeandislands.org
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
capecod.com
Car strikes house in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a house in Falmouth Sunday morning. The crash happened at 401 Old Barnstable Road about 6:50 AM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
capecod.com
No serious injuries after car vs pole crash in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Police report that Queen Anne Road between Katie’s Pond Lane and Penobscot Way is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash that took down a utility pole Monday evening. The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews make repairs. There were no serious injuries.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
capecod.com
Several evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – As many as six people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich Sunday morning. The collision happened around 10 AM westbound before the Bourne town line. None of the injuries appeared serious. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
