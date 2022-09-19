Read full article on original website
White details working through defensive injuries
South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is having to work through some injuries to some of his key players which has allowed a handful of the younger players on defense to see more time on the field. White, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator, saw...
Mental reps had Edmond prepared when his number was called
South Carolina EDGE Gilber Edmond will be someone that the coaching staff will be counting on this season after an injury to fellow EDGE Jordan Strachan ended his season. Edmond, who is in his third season in the Gamecocks’ program, earned the start against Georgia on Saturday. Edmond has...
Satterfield explains various play calls, decisions against Georgia
Marcus Satterfield’s first game calling plays against Georgia didn’t go so well. South Carolina lost at Georgia last season, 40-13. The Gamecocks were held to 304 yards, averaged 4.83 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until 10:55 was left in the fourth quarter. The starting quarterback got hurt after a handful of plays, only to be replaced by the guy who didn’t start, because of a foot injury suffered a month earlier.
USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
Beamer talks recruiting following loss to Georgia
South Carolina didn’t get the result that they wanted out of yesterday’s game against Georgia as it fell to the number one team in the country. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) had a bunch of talented recruits sitting in the stands on Saturday afternoon with one of them being five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor who was in town for his official visit.
thecomeback.com
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia
South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology
Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
brantleybanner.com
Committed to Carolina
Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
thenewirmonews.com
Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster
Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President
Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
wach.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
Dr. Erica Taylor joins Orangeburg County School District in new role
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County School District on Monday named Dr. Erica Taylor as the new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships. Taylor previously served as the Charleston County School District’s chief of staff until her termination in early August. She had been with the district in various roles for […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
247Sports
