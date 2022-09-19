ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

White details working through defensive injuries

South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White is having to work through some injuries to some of his key players which has allowed a handful of the younger players on defense to see more time on the field. White, who is in his second year as the Gamecocks’ defensive coordinator, saw...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Mental reps had Edmond prepared when his number was called

South Carolina EDGE Gilber Edmond will be someone that the coaching staff will be counting on this season after an injury to fellow EDGE Jordan Strachan ended his season. Edmond, who is in his third season in the Gamecocks’ program, earned the start against Georgia on Saturday. Edmond has...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Satterfield explains various play calls, decisions against Georgia

Marcus Satterfield’s first game calling plays against Georgia didn’t go so well. South Carolina lost at Georgia last season, 40-13. The Gamecocks were held to 304 yards, averaged 4.83 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until 10:55 was left in the fourth quarter. The starting quarterback got hurt after a handful of plays, only to be replaced by the guy who didn’t start, because of a foot injury suffered a month earlier.
ATHENS, GA
WSPA 7News

USC’s 2023 football schedule revealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023 season with a neutral site game […]
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Beamer talks recruiting following loss to Georgia

South Carolina didn’t get the result that they wanted out of yesterday’s game against Georgia as it fell to the number one team in the country. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) had a bunch of talented recruits sitting in the stands on Saturday afternoon with one of them being five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor who was in town for his official visit.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Georgia

South Carolina hosted top-ranked Georgia in the home conference opener Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. A second straight sell out in Columbia saw the Gamecocks drop consecutive SEC games with a 48-7 loss. Check out our weekly Faces in the Crowd gallery to see if you were spotted Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology

Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night. The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition. After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to...
COLUMBIA, SC
brantleybanner.com

Committed to Carolina

Many student athletes struggle to get scouted in order to continue to play their sport at the collegiate level. However, this was not a problem for senior Sofia Krstolic, as she started to take swimming seriously at the age of 8 years old. Krstolic’s drive for swimming not only led her to become a crucial member of her team, but also created an abundance of opportunities for her future. Her hard work landed her an offer from the University of South Carolina, and on Aug. 30, Krstolic made a verbal commitment to pursue swimming at the University.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Chapin angler wins 2022 Strike King Bassmaster

Connor Cartmell of Chapin and Andrew Vereen of Murrells Inlet brought home the grand prize of $5,000 at the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Sunday, September 4th held in Winyah Bay in Georgetown, SC. With a three-day total of 40 pounds, 2 ounces, and home waters for Vereen, he and Cartmell earned the National Championship victory.
CHAPIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Family Connection of South Carolina Announces Elizabeth Kinney as Board of Directors President

Columbia, SC — Family Connection of South Carolina recently elected Elizabeth Kinney, of School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties, as president of the board of directors. Mrs. Kinney has served as a board member since 2020. John Roberts, Partner at Burr & Forman, served as president from 2019 – August 2022. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the board.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WINNSBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dr. Erica Taylor joins Orangeburg County School District in new role

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County School District on Monday named Dr. Erica Taylor as the new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships. Taylor previously served as the Charleston County School District’s chief of staff until her termination in early August. She had been with the district in various roles for […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted for double murder arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a man wanted for a double murder that occurred on April 12 at a Columbia apartment complex. He had been on the run for five months. Authories say Trev’von Pinckney, 20, is being charged with two counts of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

