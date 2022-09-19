Read full article on original website
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett with yet another in-game mistake
It’s been a tough go at it for first-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. In his debut as the
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Frank Reich, Kevin Stefanski coached like they wanted to be fired in Week 2
Frank Reich and these two other NFL head coaches are feeling the pressure after Week 2. Nobody’s seat is hotter in the NFL than Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich’s after his latest Duval disaster. Reich entered the season on the hot seat, but he might actually end...
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team
The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Titans at Bills
The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Tennessee Titans in their home opener on Monday night in Orchard Park, 41–7, to go to 2-0 on the season. Here are my Arrows Up and Down.
Mike Vrabel: No changes to Titans coaching staff
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was plenty incensed after Monday night’s 41-7 thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
Why Aiyuk says 49ers' QB storyline is non-issue in locker room
SANTA CLARA -- There has been nonstop media discussion regarding the 49ers’ Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback situation since the beginning of the NFL offseason, but Brandon Aiyuk claims those are only big storylines to those outside team headquarters. The 49ers' wide receiver spoke to NBC Sports Bay...
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans
Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett's hesitation costs team FG chance vs. Texans
It’s been a tough go at it for first-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. In his debut as the Broncos’ head man, Hackett’s late-game decision-making came into question big time. Denver found itself down 17-16 late in the fourth quarter against Russell Wilson‘s former Seattle Seahawks...
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
