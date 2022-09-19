LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader. “We did everything we could to give them the game and they gave us extra outs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 103-44, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner’s helmet. Removed for precautionary reasons, Turner was expected to start the nightcap. After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit.

