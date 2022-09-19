Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday for their MLB-leading 44th comeback win in the first game of a doubleheader. “We did everything we could to give them the game and they gave us extra outs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors at 103-44, won their fifth in a row. Los Angeles shortstop Trea Turner exited in the fifth after being hit in the side by a ball that ricocheted off a runner’s helmet. Removed for precautionary reasons, Turner was expected to start the nightcap. After stranding 12 runners though seven innings, managing just one run on seven hits, the Dodgers batted around in the eighth and rallied from a 5-1 deficit.
dodgerblue.com
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater doubled twice in his return to the lineup, David Villar homered, and the San Francisco Giants used six relievers to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-3 on Tuesday night. San Francisco lefty Carlos Rodón was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was pushed back to Friday at Arizona because of a blister on his pitching hand. John Brebbia started and pitched one inning in his 70th appearance, the most in the majors this season. Tyler Rogers (3-4) pitched two innings for the win and Jarlín García got the final out for his first save. Sean Hjelle was the bullpen workhorse, throwing 66 pitches in four innings and allowing four runs. “It’s about as good as it gets,” manager Gabe Kapler said of Hjelle. “We’ve seen three outings from him and two of them just phenomenal, lights out.”
SAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday night.The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season, getting that many wins for the first time in the rivalry that goes back to 1884.Betts' double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) drove in automatic runner Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner...
numberfire.com
San Diego Padres first baseman/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Brandon Drury will move to first base while Myers takes a seat. Manny Machado will start on the hot corner while Josh Bell enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will sit on the bench after Jared Young was named Chicago's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Reyes has accounted for a 11.6% barrel rate and a .276 expected...
