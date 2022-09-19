ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession

Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
