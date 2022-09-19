Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children Can Start Using Royal Titles After King Charles III’s Accession
Introducing Prince Archie and Princess Lili! After King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign, his children and grandchildren received new titles. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their official royal positions (and the styling of an His/Her Royal Highness distinction) when they stepped back from their roles of senior royals in 2020, their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months — are now able to be called prince and princess since their grandparent is the reigning monarch.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
U.K.・
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Today the Queen and her beloved Prince Philip will be reunited in a 16ft deep burial chamber
THE sight of the Queen sitting alone in the empty pews beside the coffin of her beloved Prince Philip moved the world 18 months ago. This afternoon, Her Majesty will finally be beside her “liege man” in the royal vault, when she makes the same passage through the 1,000-year-old quire of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Once Told Prince William That Kate Middleton Could Be 'Friendlier' To Meghan Markle
Some new ~intel~ has emerged about the royal family’s dynamics, courtesy of biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors. Tom recalled a moment back in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first got married and were preparing for a trip to Australia and New Zealand.
AOL Corp
Prince Harry Cries During Queen Elizabeth's Service Alongside Meghan Markle, Prince Willam and Kate Middleton
It's an emotional day for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and a procession including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward took to the streets of London to bring it to Westminster Hall. Once...
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince Harry Meghan Markle Was ‘Not Welcome’ at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. King Charles III told his son Prince Harry that Meghan Markle was not “welcome” to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral, the Sun has reported. If true, the report would solve the mystery of why Meghan was announced as to be going to Balmoral with Harry on Thursday, and then just as suddenly revealed not to be going.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Won’t Believe How Flirty Prince William’s Nickname from Kate Middleton Is
When it comes to any stage of a relationship, many couples give each other sweet nicknames. Some prefer more common terms of endearment like “babe,” “sweetheart” or “honey,” while others have more intimate nicknames that may sound odd when heard out of context. Especially when you’re a royal couple.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag
Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral
Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Royal Expert Claims The Queen Had A Heartbreaking Intention When Going To Balmoral
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her finals days at Balmoral in Scotland. It's a tradition she started shortly after her marriage to Prince Phillip, with the couple spending mid-July to September or October of each year at the estate, per National World. "I think Granny is most happy...
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
People
323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0