Joe Mixon’s strong message to Bengals critics after disappointing 0-2 start
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon still believes in the team despite their 0-2 start. The running back took to Twitter on Monday to call out Cincinnati’s doubters. “When we turn this thing around y’all make sure y’all stay where y’all @”. The Bengals have narrowly...
Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday
Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers
Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers. “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given...
Disaster in Duval: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard officially on hot seat
It’s official. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard are on the hot seat. A disaster in Duval County, the Colts couldn’t exorcise their demons Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing their eighth consecutive game in this setting. The Colts didn’t just lose, though....
Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season
The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
Week 3 NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five
The top of the board – after the second spot – got a juggle after Week 2, while the bottom three spots are occupied by AFC South clubs.
1 area of concern for Jets ahead of Week 3 against Bengals
While their win last week was thrilling, the New York Jets head into a Week 3 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looking to fix one important thing. Not just their run defense. Not just their pass defense. Not just their pass rush. Not just their tackling. Every...
Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Cardiac Cats Are On Life Support
History tells us that the Super Bowl runner up goes through a let down the following season, but not many predicted an 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals. After hitting their stride and getting red hot in the playoffs, the Bengals made what many believed were all the right moves to improve their offensive line. Now their biggest flaws appear every bit as bad—and in some ways, worse in 2022.
Analyst Says No One Should Panic After Bengals' 0-2 Start
The Bengals are off to a a surprising 0-2 start this season. They've struggled to score points (37 in two games), Joe Burrow has gotten sacked 13 times and the defense hasn't gotten key stops late in games. Despite an ugly start, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr doesn't think it's time...
Zac Taylor Reacts To The Bengals' Disappointing Start
The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2022 NFL season. After a magical run to last year's title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush. Head coach...
Bengals RT La'el Collins Misses Wednesday's Practice
The 29-year-old wasn't at practice
Fantasy defense rankings and streamers Week 3: Cowboys, Chiefs only real options in tough streaming week
Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
