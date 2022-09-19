ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor feels that the team is still letting QB Joe Burrow be sacked too many times during games, yet Burrow and RT La’el Collins praised the Dallas Cowboys pass-rushers. “I think we’ve given up too many sacks, absolutely,” Taylor said, via Bengals.com.“It’s all frustrating. We’ve given...
Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season

The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
1 area of concern for Jets ahead of Week 3 against Bengals

While their win last week was thrilling, the New York Jets head into a Week 3 showdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals looking to fix one important thing. Not just their run defense. Not just their pass defense. Not just their pass rush. Not just their tackling. Every...
Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Cardiac Cats Are On Life Support

History tells us that the Super Bowl runner up goes through a let down the following season, but not many predicted an 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals. After hitting their stride and getting red hot in the playoffs, the Bengals made what many believed were all the right moves to improve their offensive line. Now their biggest flaws appear every bit as bad—and in some ways, worse in 2022.
Analyst Says No One Should Panic After Bengals' 0-2 Start

The Bengals are off to a a surprising 0-2 start this season. They've struggled to score points (37 in two games), Joe Burrow has gotten sacked 13 times and the defense hasn't gotten key stops late in games. Despite an ugly start, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr doesn't think it's time...
Zac Taylor Reacts To The Bengals' Disappointing Start

The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2022 NFL season. After a magical run to last year's title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush. Head coach...
Fantasy defense rankings and streamers Week 3: Cowboys, Chiefs only real options in tough streaming week

Knowing which defenses to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 3 fantasy defense rankings and the top options to stream this week.
