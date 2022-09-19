Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday
Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham firefighters make quick work of dumpster fire in Industrial Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham firefighters battled a fire at a business on Industrial Park Drive on Wednesday. According to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service, crews responded to a commercial fire at 204 Industrial Drive shortly after 2 p.m. They arrived to find a commercial trash compactor and dumpster on fire.
wbrc.com
33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20
CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
Barrage of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and multiple cars, homes damaged
Gunfire erupted in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Just before 10 p.m., Birmingham police responded to multiple shots fired at Adona Apartments on Aspen Run Drive off Green Springs Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said 911 received numerous calls about the shooting....
wvtm13.com
Suspect taken into custody in Calera shooting
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police announced they have a suspect in custody after the fatal shooting of Lashondra Wilder. Authorities were called to perform a welfare check at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kinsale subdivision. Officers found Wilder suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
61-year-old woman killed in crash at U.S. 78 intersection in Adamsville
A 61-year-old woman was killed Monday in a traffic crash in Adamsville. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Cynthia Martin Schmidt. She lived in Graysville. The wreck happened at 4:15 p.m. on U.S. 78 at Glasgow Hollow Road in Adamsville. Authorities said Schmidt was driving a...
wvtm13.com
Drivers talk impacts of ongoing Red Mountain Expressway construction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For drivers in our area, the road work on Red Mountain Expressway seems like it's gone on forever. Watch the video above to learn when things might start to settle down some.
19-year-old ID’d as victim killed in hail of gunfire at Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a young man killed when a hail of gunfire rang out in a south Birmingham apartment complex Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr. He was 19 and lived in Irondale. Just before 10...
weisradio.com
Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County
Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
WATCH: Grandfather facing charges in hot car death of 2-year-old grandson in Oneonta
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The grandfather of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left for hours in a hot car in Oneonta will soon be facing charges in his death. William Wiesman, 56, is facing reckless manslaughter criminally negligent homicide warrants in the death of his grandson, Ian, who was found in a […]
Selma man arrested in DeKalb storage unit burglaries
A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes road blockage in Etowah County on I-59
A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says. All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further...
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
