Talladega, AL

weisradio.com

Troopers Respond to Three Area Auto Accidents (One Involving 18-Wheeler) on Tuesday

Alabama State Troopers worked three separate accidents – one of those involving an 18-wheeler – around the area on Tuesday, with no one being hurt. State Troopers and Cherokee County personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire on County Road 6 around 4:00am; according to information from the Trooper Post at Decatur, the driver of a 2010 Chevy Silverado reported to authorities that the vehicle caught fire while traveling down the road. Firefighters responded immediately – and the blaze was extinguished quickly with no one receiving any injuries in the incident; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CBS 42

Graysville woman killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old Graysville woman was killed in a two-vehicle Jefferson County crash Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cynthia Martin Schmidt was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car at an intersection of U.S. Hwy 78. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Schmidt […]
wbrc.com

33-year-old man killed in crash on I-20

CLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single car crash Sunday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cameron S. Suell of Smyrna Ga. was killed when his Chevy Impala ran off the road and struck a tree on I-20 near mile marker 195 outside of Heflin.
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
CBS 42

Child dies after being left in hot car in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child has died after being left in a hot car at a day care in Oneonta Tuesday afternoon, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. According to Moon, the child was parked in a car outside Kid’s Campus Inc. along Hwy 75 in Oneonta. According to Oneonta Police Department Chief Clifton, […]
wvtm13.com

Suspect taken into custody in Calera shooting

CALERA, Ala. — Calera police announced they have a suspect in custody after the fatal shooting of Lashondra Wilder. Authorities were called to perform a welfare check at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kinsale subdivision. Officers found Wilder suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
weisradio.com

Stretch of Alabama 211 CLOSED TODAY in Etowah County

Alabama 211 will be closed TODAY (September 19th) – from 9:00am until 9:00pm by the Alabama Department of Transportation. That’s between Scenic Drive and I-59 for Reece City to replace a water line. The detour will be I-59 to Exit 183 to U.S. 431/U.S. 278 and vice versa....
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

