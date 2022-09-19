Read full article on original website
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks odds: NFL Week 3 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game. The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -125 on the moneyline...
Is Zach Wilson the Jets’ starter when he returns? His coach provides the answer
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh gave an update on Zach Wilson, who is working his way back from a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee.
NBC Sports
Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF
The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
Giants Worked Out 11 Players
The Giants are signing Smith to their practice squad. Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the...
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers
The Buccaneers worked out Khalil Davis, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, Brandon Murphy, and Ben Petrula on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Falcons TE Kyle Pitts isn’t panicking after two lackluster performances to start off his sophomore season. “It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein...
The Vikings defense is starting to show tendencies
Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have had their share of ups and downs, especially on defense. Against the Green Bay Packers, the defense was dominant. They forced two turnovers along with accumulating four sacks and 18 pressures on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They were consistent against the pass but were a little flawed against the run.
Giants' Andrew Thomas the NFL's highest-graded OT after two weeks
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his case for one of the best linemen in the NFL. Thomas had a shaky start to his career as he allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season. In that year, the former Georgia Bulldog also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries. Many were out on the former No. 4 overall pick after that disastrous start to his career.
