Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF

The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

Giants Worked Out 11 Players

The Giants are signing Smith to their practice squad. Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus. Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

The Buccaneers worked out Khalil Davis, Jean Delance, Christian DiLauro, Brandon Murphy, and Ben Petrula on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Falcons TE Kyle Pitts isn’t panicking after two lackluster performances to start off his sophomore season. “It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said, via Michael Rothstein...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings defense is starting to show tendencies

Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have had their share of ups and downs, especially on defense. Against the Green Bay Packers, the defense was dominant. They forced two turnovers along with accumulating four sacks and 18 pressures on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They were consistent against the pass but were a little flawed against the run.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Andrew Thomas the NFL's highest-graded OT after two weeks

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is making his case for one of the best linemen in the NFL. Thomas had a shaky start to his career as he allowed a league-high 57 pressures in his rookie season. In that year, the former Georgia Bulldog also gave up 10 sacks and 39 hurries. Many were out on the former No. 4 overall pick after that disastrous start to his career.
NFL

