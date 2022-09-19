ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz in the Park kicks off after first concert was canceled

By Maggie Matteson
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After the first concert series was canceled due to weather, Jazz in the Park kicked off on it’s second weekend.

The first concert was supposed to be held on Sept. 11, but due to storms in the area, the City of Huntsville canceled the event.

Kenny Anderson, director of the City of Huntsville office of diversity, equity, and inclusion, encouraged music lovers to continue to come out for the other events.

Big Spring Park East was packed as the Columbia High School Jazz Band, Gino Rosario and Adam Hawley took the stage on Sunday.

You can catch the next Jazz in the Park event on Sept. 25 at Big Spring Park East. The Grissom High School Jazz Band, Dee Lucas and Phil Denny will be the featured acts.

