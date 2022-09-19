Ukraine refugee and Sioux Center native joins competition at Sergeant Bluff table tennis tournament

SERGEANT BLUFF, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Tournament is known for attracting many Iowan and regional competition for play. But it also extends to international talent as well, such as 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee Misha Vininchenko.

A ranked player in Europe, Vininchenko fled the country with his family following political turmoil. He’d eventually relocate to Sioux Center with a church whose mission is to sponsor Ukranian refugee families. Vininchenko played table tennis for Ukraine’s junior national team while competing competitively across Europe, even bringing his world-class skill to today’s tournament in Sergeant Bluff.

In spite of everything he’s has to endure, the ping pong guru is making the most of his chance in playing the sport he loves. Only this time in a much safer environment.

“When our family and others heard of some of their interests and likes, table tennis being one of them obviously for the family and especially for Misha, and to be able to find a place for him like you said for him to play safely here and have fun,” Sioux Center Ukraine refugee coordinator Nathan Tintle said. “Now we’re hoping to get him connected here in the United States to some training and some opportunities to play and today’s tournament here in Sergeant Bluff is a great opportunity for them. Only an hour from Sioux center and a great opportunity to play with some great regional players.”

