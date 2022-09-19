ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says it ‘remains to be seen’ if he will run for second term in 2024

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

President Joe Biden said it “remains to be seen” whether he will run for reelection in 2024 — the latest indication that the 79-year-old president will step aside after his first term in office.

Biden was asked during a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday whether he has made a “firm decision” about seeking another four years in the White House.

“Look, my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” Biden said.

CBS correspondent Scott Pelley pressed the president about whether Biden’s commitment to serving a second term would rely on “certain conditions.”

“It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job,” he said. “And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Biden has not ruled out running for re-election.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/Kent Nishimura

The president’s remarks were a departure from his previous position that he will run again, despite the fact that he would be expected to serve until the age of 86.

Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama earlier this year that he sincerely plans to run again, in an apparent effort to beat back speculation that he will retire.

However, some members of the Democratic party have said that the president should let a younger generation take charge in the White House.

Earlier this year the President shared he had thoughts of running for re-election.
Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“People, I think, want some change,” Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan said earlier this month . “I think it’s time for some generational change, which of course I’ve been trying to do for a while now.”

Republicans have questioned Biden’s mental focus as he turns 80 in November, making him the oldest president in the country’s history.

“I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old,’” the president told Pelley.

He believes it’s too early to give a solid answer on his political move.
CBS News

“But I think it relates to how much energy you have and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

He dared critics to “watch” him.

“Watch me. And honest to God, that’s all I think. Watch me,” Biden said. “If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you just watch and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I’m doing. I think that, you know, I don’t– when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don’t have them saying, ‘Wait a minute, how– how old are you?'”

The president interviewed with “60 minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley.
CBS News

“How would you say your mental focus is?” Pelley asked.

“Oh, it’s focused. I’d say it’s– I think it’s– I– I haven’t– look, I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years,” Biden said. “I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than fly. I mean, it’s just not– I haven’t observed anything in terms of– there’s not things I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else.”

