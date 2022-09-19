ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Starting Quarterback

For the third week in a row, the New York Jets offense will be led by Joe Flacco. Well, maybe. Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback as soon as he's been cleared. As of Wednesday afternoon, he hasn't been cleared just...
NFL
Yardbarker

Week 3: Ravens-Patriots Player Notes

The Ravens and Patriots face a critical game in Week 3 with both teams entering the matchup at 1-2. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 29 pass attempts (72.4%) for 318 yards & 3 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 142.6 rating & rushed for 119 yards & TD last week, which was his 11th-career game with 100+ rush yards, supassing Michael Vick (10 games) for most-ever by a quarterback. He ecame first player ever with 75+ TD pass & 75+ rush TD in same game. Jackson aims for 3rd in row with 3+ TD passes. He has 5 TDs (3 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 102.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. NE. Has 2+ TD passes in 5 of his past 6 starts vs. AFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD
Dak Prescott
Garrett Wilson
George Fant
Carson Wentz
Joe Flacco
numberfire.com

Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury that forced him to leave Week 2's win over the Houston Texans in the first quarter. While a missed practice isn't ideal, Nathaniel Hackett said Jeudy could still play on Sunday. A return to at least a limited practice on Thursday or Friday would be reassuring. Either way, a final decision on Jeudy's availability may come down to game time this week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Kyler Murray electrifies, Rashaad Penny stalls: NFC West Stock Watch

Maybe Kyler Murray was ahead of the curve on his frustration with the highly publicized independent study clause installed and then hastily removed from his new contract. Who needs to study opposing defenses when you can run around and make them look silly playing backyard football?. I'm kidding, of course....
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL insider disputes Jerry Jones' optimistic take on QB Dak Prescott's return

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott, recovering from a right thumb fracture, will only miss one more game and return in Week 4 against the Commanders. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, however, believes Prescott won't return until Week 6 at the earliest. “That did not seem feasible to...
NFL

