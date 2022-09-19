Tight games filled Friday night between Hillsborough/Pinellas games in Week 4

We are nearly 50 percent through the high school football season and we want this 2022 campaign to slow down a little bit so we can enjoy it. It seems like just yesterday the season started and we are already talking about district races and dare I say playoffs (que the Jim Mora voice)? There was obviously some craziness that went on before games took place as Luke Knight exits Jesuit and has enrolled at Merritt Island High School, which is on the east coast of Florida. Week 5 will begin the Will Griffin era at Jesuit and the freshman will start off against none other than Armwood.

When you dig into the games that took place Friday and Saturday morning, there was plenty of em that were down to the final quarter. Well, with the exception of the ‘Battle of South Tampa’ between Plant and Robinson, which was over by halftime. Hillsborough needed a gutsy effort to get by Jefferson and Durant barely edged out Plant City. Over in Pinellas County, Largo just got by Gibbs and Palm Harbor University narrowly beat an emerging Tarpon Springs group. Enough of all this, let’s take a look at the results from Week 4 in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

Week 4 results

Calvary Christian 35, Cardinal Mooney 6 : The Warriors jumped all over the Cougars on Saturday morning and never looked back. Calvary Christian quarterback Jacob Drackett threw touchdown passes to Toby Wroe, Caleb Goodloe and Austin Ho in the win for the Warriors.

Palm Harbor University 21, Tarpon Springs 14 : Gunning for their third straight win of the season, the Hurricanes had to wait out a weather delay to get it. Palm Harbor rode the legs of running backs Gunner Fodor and Mykehl Boebert en route to the victory.

Tampa Catholic 28, American Collegiate 12 : In another game that had to be completed on Saturday morning, the Crusaders were able to pull away from American Collegiate. Only leading 14-12 at halftime, the Crusaders scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to improve to 2-1.

Plant 68, Robinson 29 : It wasn’t so much of a battle when it came to the South Tampa teams. Plant got a big day for quarterback Trey O’Malley, who threw for 193 yards and Waltez Clark rushed for 70 in the win for the Panthers.

Steinbrenner 52, Lennard 7 : The Warriors improved to 2-2 on the season with a blowout win over the Longhorns. Steinbrenner got solid performances from running back Kirby Vorhees (10 carries, 104 yards) and linebacker Hayden Bieber (eight tackles, six for loss, two sacks).

Hillsborough 14, Jefferson 0

Shorecrest 29, Sarasota Christian 0

Hollins 24, Dunedin 14

Durant 21, Plant City 13

Largo 16, Gibbs 6

East Bay 21, Riverview 19

Spoto 14, King 0

CCC 20, St. Petersburg 0

Cardinal Gibbons 34, Northeast 6

Blake 14, Middleton 6

Tampa Bay Tech 38, Bloomingdale 0

Indian Rocks Christian 37, Legacy Charter 6

Countryside 14, Seminole 12

Sumner 31, Gaither 27

Northside Christian 15, Cambridge 14

Lakewood 9, Pinellas Park 8

St. Petersburg 9, Osceola 0

East Lake 38, Boca Ciega 7

Seffner Christian 40, Ambassador Christian 8

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.