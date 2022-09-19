AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - After years of COVID-19 isolation and recent school shootings, Texas students are in need of more mental health support and many are at risk of not getting it.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found one in five kids in the U.S. need mental health support and yet nearly 80% don't receive services."I worry about that, 100%," said Kelsey Theis, president of Texas Association of School Psychologists. "There are many students out there that just go without the help."Theis is one of more than 2,000 school psychologists working in Texas schools.School psychologists are graduate level professionals...

1 DAY AGO