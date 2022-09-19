ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Pennsylvania. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
Florida highway covered in beer after semi crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for suits against B. Braun over cancer diagnoses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
