WFMZ-TV Online
Countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Pennsylvania imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Pennsylvania. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
Florida highway covered in beer after semi crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30...
In union-stronghold Pennsylvania, Democratic nominee supports school choice
(The Center Square) – Support for more education funding isn’t a rarity among Democrats nationally, but Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro is standing out – for his support of school choice. On the campaign trail, Shapiro has emphasized his support for a “strong education system” and plans...
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for suits against B. Braun over cancer diagnoses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
Crews demolish Stroud Twp. car service center after fire that tore through building, damaged cars
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Demolition crews are now finishing what a fast-moving fire began. Flames ravaged the Gray Service Center on West Main Street in Stroud Township, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It left the building in ruins, so what's left is now being torn down. Stroud Township Fire Chief...
Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
Fire breaks out at car dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. completely destroys car service center and multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
