A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO