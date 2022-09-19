ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home

Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Pentatonix to bring their holiday show to FedExForum in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While everyone is awaiting Halloween, it’s already time to start thinking about Christmas. Acapella group Pentatonix is headed to FedExForum this December to celebrate the holidays with their A Christmas Spectacular Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 23, at 10...
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis

Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Society
The Associated Press

Bakery where Young Dolph was killed reopens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A cookie shop where rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in a daylight ambush 10 months ago has reopened in Memphis, Tennessee. Makeda’s Homemade Cookies welcomed customers Saturday for the first time since Young Dolph, 36, was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at the bakery’s flagship location near Memphis International Airport. The shooting shook Memphis and the rap world.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Latifah
Person
Dolly Parton
actionnews5.com

34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!

A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith
localmemphis.com

MSCS teacher honored for going the 'Extra Yard' for her students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a big surprise Tuesday for a Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher. AutoZone Liberty Bowl partnered with the College Football Playoff Foundation for The Big Day for Teachers, a kickoff event for Extra Yard for Teachers Week. The groups surprised Jawanna Franklin, a teacher at Ridgeway...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

2 men wanted in connection to Memphis church robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men who they say broke into a church on Tchulahoma Road. According to police, the pair broke into the Healing Center around 6 a.m. Friday, September 16, and took a safe and a television. Police said one of the men...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars 2022

The 7th Annual Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars Presented by Omage. Join us Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5PM - 9PM at our new location Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis. Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars and Cigars is an all inclusive cigar and cognac tasting event with a one price admission to benefit local non-profit tbd. Attendees can relax with Cognac and other Cocktails and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars while admiring some of the hottest cars on the market. Take a break from everything and enjoy live music from local performers and cuisine from local restaurants. Presented by Omage.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
localmemphis.com

Memphis Tigers men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, rounding out the Memphis Tigers’ slate for the upcoming season. In American Athletic Conference action, the Tigers play home-and-home series with Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Wichita State, Temple, South Florida and Tulane while traveling to Tulsa and hosting East Carolina. A challenging final five games of the regular season features contests at Houston (Feb. 19), at Wichita State (Feb. 23), at FedExForum against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), at SMU (March 2) and at FedExForum against Houston (March 5).
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Water Tower Festival is Saturday

Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
HERNANDO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy