Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
localmemphis.com
Pentatonix to bring their holiday show to FedExForum in December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While everyone is awaiting Halloween, it’s already time to start thinking about Christmas. Acapella group Pentatonix is headed to FedExForum this December to celebrate the holidays with their A Christmas Spectacular Tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 23, at 10...
societyofrock.com
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
localmemphis.com
'Making an impact' | Olive Branch paint studio participates in service dog fundraiser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — September marks "National Service Dog Month," and some Mississippians have painted a picture to demonstrate how these animals help veterans across the country. As service dogs can cost up to $30,000 for training, national paint studio franchise "Painting with a Twist" offered each of their locations...
Bakery where Young Dolph was killed reopens in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A cookie shop where rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in a daylight ambush 10 months ago has reopened in Memphis, Tennessee. Makeda’s Homemade Cookies welcomed customers Saturday for the first time since Young Dolph, 36, was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at the bakery’s flagship location near Memphis International Airport. The shooting shook Memphis and the rap world.
localmemphis.com
Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
styleblueprint.com
The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!
A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
localmemphis.com
MSCS teacher honored for going the 'Extra Yard' for her students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was a big surprise Tuesday for a Memphis-Shelby County Schools teacher. AutoZone Liberty Bowl partnered with the College Football Playoff Foundation for The Big Day for Teachers, a kickoff event for Extra Yard for Teachers Week. The groups surprised Jawanna Franklin, a teacher at Ridgeway...
localmemphis.com
2 men wanted in connection to Memphis church robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for two men who they say broke into a church on Tchulahoma Road. According to police, the pair broke into the Healing Center around 6 a.m. Friday, September 16, and took a safe and a television. Police said one of the men...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for teen believed to be with 56-year-old man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch alert is in effect for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to be with a 56-year-old man. Memphis Police Department says Denisha Wilson was reported missing Tuesday night around 11:47 p.m. The complainant who reported her missing believes she is with Tony Williams...
iheart.com
Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars 2022
The 7th Annual Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars & Cigars Presented by Omage. Join us Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5PM - 9PM at our new location Fourth Bluff Park in Downtown Memphis. Dr Phillip Bowden Cognac Cars and Cigars is an all inclusive cigar and cognac tasting event with a one price admission to benefit local non-profit tbd. Attendees can relax with Cognac and other Cocktails and a premium cigar from BeLeaf Cigars while admiring some of the hottest cars on the market. Take a break from everything and enjoy live music from local performers and cuisine from local restaurants. Presented by Omage.
localmemphis.com
Memphis Tigers men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, rounding out the Memphis Tigers’ slate for the upcoming season. In American Athletic Conference action, the Tigers play home-and-home series with Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Wichita State, Temple, South Florida and Tulane while traveling to Tulsa and hosting East Carolina. A challenging final five games of the regular season features contests at Houston (Feb. 19), at Wichita State (Feb. 23), at FedExForum against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), at SMU (March 2) and at FedExForum against Houston (March 5).
The 'city doesn't care' South Memphis resident says as investigators search for arsonist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a series of arsons in southwest Memphis. Memphis firefighters have responded to eight fires in the 38109 zip code in three months, with six of those happening within days of each other, according to MFD.
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
