WWE

wrestlinginc.com

Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return

Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match

It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
WWE
Person
Greg Oliver
wrestlingrumors.net

Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years

They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
WWE
Outsider.com

WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw

Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again

Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Television#Combat#Scottish
wrestlingrumors.net

Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon

That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career

AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Believes That CM Punk Put AEW President Tony Khan “In a Bad Position”

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk lashed out at Adam Page and Colt Cabana during the post-show media scrum that followed the 2022 AEW All Out PPV. Punk also directed some of his criticism at the executive vice presidents of AEW’s “The Elite, “if you’re an EVP you don’t try to belittle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some made-up bullsh*t rumor.” Punk’s remarks sparked a brawl backstage with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
WWE
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return

– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
WWE
Fightful

The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter

According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE
Fightful

Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
WWE
