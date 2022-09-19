Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
wrestlinginc.com
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
wrestlingrumors.net
Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon
That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
PWMania
Mick Foley Believes That CM Punk Put AEW President Tony Khan “In a Bad Position”
As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk lashed out at Adam Page and Colt Cabana during the post-show media scrum that followed the 2022 AEW All Out PPV. Punk also directed some of his criticism at the executive vice presidents of AEW’s “The Elite, “if you’re an EVP you don’t try to belittle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some made-up bullsh*t rumor.” Punk’s remarks sparked a brawl backstage with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Honest Reaction To Losing Tag Team Titles To Nicholas At WrestleMania 34
When Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli formed a tag team they were a force to be reckoned with as The Bar. Together they managed to capture championship gold and they walked into WrestleMania 34 with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Braun Strowman decided to challenge The Bar for the belts on...
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
A New NXT? 9/20/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolan. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness.
