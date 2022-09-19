ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

World's Largest Austin-Healey Club Takes Over Stroudsburg

Pocono Update
 2 days ago

Photo by Andrew Hershfeld

By Adam Capotorto

There's nothing quite like the classics, especially for automobiles! Seeing a vintage vehicle is always a treat, but while one is good, 250+ is much better!

STROUDSBURG, PA | This Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, the Austin-Healey Car Club of America is holding a car show in downtown Stroudsburg from 3 pm to 6 pm. The car show will consist of over 250 vintage Austin-Healey cars from various eras. Admission to the event is free and people of all ages are encouraged to come see the vehicles and engage with the many shops that will be in the immediate area of the event.

Due to the size and anticipated attendance of the event, several streets will be closed from 2 pm to 7 pm. These streets are:

  • 500 & 600 Blocks of Main St.
  • North 7th St from Main to Sarah St. (Including Courthouse Sq.)
  • 600 Block of Monroe St.
  • North 6th Street from Main to Sarag St.
  • South 6th Street from Main to North of Bank Alley
  • Lenox Street

Motorists are asked to move vehicles parked in these locations by 9 am to avoid being ticketed and towed.

If a vehicle is parked in an off-lot that requires access to one of these streets to leave - the vehicle will not be able to be accessed after 2 pm.

For more information on the event, visit the webpage here.

What Is The Austin-Healey Club of America?

Austin-Healey Club of America is the world's largest Healey Club, dedicated to the maintenance, preservation, and enjoyment of the cars of Donald M. Healey. With 46 area and affiliate Clubs, located throughout the United States and Canada, that offer Healey owners and nonowners the opportunity to join friendly groups in regular meetings featuring technical sessions, driving events, and social activities.

Comments / 1

 

Stroudsburg, PA
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

