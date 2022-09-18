Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
laportecounty.life
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest ends 2022 Acorn Concert Series ends on high note with Mr. Blotto
The final show of this year’s Acorn Concert Series went out with a bang as Mr. Blotto took the stage on Friday, September 16. Hundreds of people packed the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) in Valparaiso to enjoy one last night full of musical fun before summer officially came to an end.
nwi.life
Oktoberfest Returns to Bulldog Park Oct. 1
Oktoberfest returns to Bulldog Park from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. This free, family friendly event features something for everyone, including live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, face painting, hayrides, a bean bag tournament and more!. This is the 14th year the City of Crown Point has hosted...
WNDU
Matt & Melissa visit the Niles Scream Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Visiting the Niles Scream Park is a tradition on 16 Morning News Now. This year, Melissa Stephens was joined by Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. The Niles Scream Park is...
Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…
The great news about interior design choices, especially ones that are superficial, is that they can be changed pretty easily. Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:
laportecounty.life
Back By Popular Demand: Northwest Health – La Porte to Offer Mammograms More Once Again
Due to the community’s positive response to the hospital’s first Mammogram & More special event held in June, Northwest Health – La Porte will be hosting another Mammogram Marathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the hospital. During this special event, woman age 40 or older receiving their annual screening mammogram that day.
panoramanow.com
Westville Pumpkin Festival’s 2022 Schedule
The Westville Pumpkin Festival will be held on October 1st, 2022. There will be Arts and Craft Booths, Food, Games and Live Music, and lots of pumpkins – pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, and more!. It’ll feature 5k run/walk, Kids fun run, Dunk Tank, Kid’s Games, live Entertainment, Garden Tractor...
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County gears up for biggest fundraiser
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show will take place on October 6th from 6 – 9.m. at the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom. Pet celebrities and their owners...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
hometownnewsnow.com
Goal is Michigan City Being First Stop from Chicago
(Michigan City, IN) - A developer wants Michigan City to be the destination for Illinois residents now driving past the community while on their way to New Buffalo and other parts of southwest Michigan. Tom Dakich of YAB Development Partners told "Inside Indiana Business" he believes plans for a 12-story...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Carter Puckett
Recently Carter Puckett graduated from Valparaiso University (VU) with a bachelors in science and business administration, or formally known as a BSBA. While attending VU, Puckett played for the school's football team as a long snapper and played that position all four years. Since the age of nine, Puckett has...
RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard
There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Path Could Be Laid for Mall
(Michigan City, IN) - The long-struggling Marquette Mall in Michigan City could have a different but similar future use. The city has hired Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative to create a vision for the property. City officials believe the mall property has excellent potential to become a residential neighborhood...
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
laportecounty.life
Dr. Mia Jones brings more than 30 years of experience and a lifelong passion for education to Big Shoulders Fund NWI
Finding an educator more experienced than Dr. Mia Jones would be a difficult task. With over 30 years of service within the School City of Hammond, she served as a teacher, coach, and an administrator – working with students of all ages. Now, she is applying that experience to her work at Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, serving as Assistant Director, Academics and Instructional Coaching.
laportecounty.life
Tech Credit Union hosts luminary walk to support those battling cancer
Tech Credit Union employees and their families gathered at their Corporate Office in Winfield on Monday, September 19, for a 24-minute luminary walk in support of those, we have lost/who have survived and those currently battling cancer. Numerous luminaries decorated the driveway leading up to the building, each designed with photos, ribbons, Bible verses, and other inspirational quotes to pay homage to loved ones whose lives have been impacted by the disease.
95.3 MNC
Railroad museum in Cass County receives grant
The railroad museum in Cass County received a grant for a new roof. The Indiana Historical Society awarded more than $50,000 to local historical societies and organizations throughout Indiana, with the Heritage Support Grants program. The Friends of the National New York Central Railroad Museum was given $4,322, for a...
WNDU
New county park possible for Granger
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans are still in the early stages for a proposed St. Joseph County Park to be built in the northeast corner of Granger. Steve Slauson, the executive director of St. Joseph County Parks, said the parks board has “land-banked” 115 acres off Anderson and Beech Roads since 1999 for future development. A farmer has tended to the property located just west of Terri Brooke Estates in the meantime.
WNDU
Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw
According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
wkvi.com
North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation Searches for New Elementary Principal
The North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation announced they will be conducting interviews this week and next week to fill the available elementary principal position. Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin told WKVI News that Dr. Peter Morikis resigned on September 9. Dr. Zupin said he was offered an opportunity at another school corporation closer to home. She said North Judson-San Pierre appreciates Dr. Morikis as he will be missed, but very happy for him to be closer to home.
Comments / 0