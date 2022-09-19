Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 win over Stebbins in MVL action. The Lady Trojans improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the MVL. Troy honored seniors Josie Romick, Olivia Johnston, Katie Bertke and Savannah Swanson. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lena...
Miami East volleyball gets past Covington in five sets in TRC showdown
COVINGTON — The volleyball matchup between TRC unbeatens Miami East and Covington more than lived up to the hype Tuesday. In a match where the play was at a district or regional level all night, the Vikings (9-2, 7-0) outlasted the Buccs (8-2, 6-1) 28-26, 26-28, 25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9.
Special Olympics softball team takes 3rd at State
SANDUSKY — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won bronze medals at the Special Olympics Ohio State Tournament on Sept. 10, 2022, at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky. The team traveled with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches, Connie Teserovich, Keira Teserovich and Kristie...
Week 6 TRC Football Preview
The Milton-Union football team will look to keep rolling when it travels to Miami East Friday night in Three Rivers Conference action. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, while East is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC. Quarterback Nate Morter has completed 33 of 58...
Miami East FFA hosts Farm Safety Day
CASSTOWN — Members of the Miami East FFA club celebrated Farm Safety Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, driving tractors to school and hosting a special presentation for second graders in recognition of National Farm Safety Week. “We decided to do Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Farm Safety...
Schools address state report cards
MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
PAC Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in...
Shively Funeral homes to become part of Vernon family
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
State of the college address to be held at Edison
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional...
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
City of Piqua to launch new website
PIQUA – The city of Piqua is launching their new website on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a city of Piqua press release, the purpose of the website is to “increase community engagement and enhance the communication between the Piqua residents and the local government.”. “The current website...
Tipp City Council OKs Northpoint Development agreement
TIPP CITY — Monday evening the Tipp City Council voted on a resolution that would authorize the City Manager to enter into a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement (CRA) with Northpoint Development, LLC. for industrial development at 375 E. Evanston Road. Developers have made agreements with the schools for a...
