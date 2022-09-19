Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Suicide prevention program at UI offers realistic scenarios for faculty, staff, and students
New updates to the University of Iowa’s suicide prevention training program provides different paths for faculty, staff, and students to see realistic scenarios. Kognito, a mandatory training program for UI students, received positive feedback from UI students, faculty, and staff since its campus-wide launch in 2019. Barry Schreier, a...
Daily Iowan
UI’s new ombudsperson Chanelle Reese looks to improve student outreach
Three months into her position, the University of Iowa’s ombudsperson Chanelle Reese is aiming to increase student awareness of the services that Office of the Ombudsperson provides. The Office of the Ombudsperson serves UI students, faculty, and staff by providing a confidential, neutral, and independent dispute resolution service, according...
Daily Iowan
UI College of Dentistry faculty member Akimasa Tsujimoto awarded Nakao Foundation Research Grant
A University of Iowa professor will determine which tooth filling material is best for the adults in terms of longevity and health. Akimasa Tsujimoto, a University of Iowa College of Dentistry and Dental Clinics associate professor, was recently awarded the Foundation Nakao Grant to conduct research on patients ages 65 and over to find the best restoration material for tooth fillings.
KCRG.com
Kirkwood and the University of Iowa introduces a program to help students jumpstart nursing degrees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An Eastern Iowa partnership between two colleges could make it a little easier for future nurses to get their bachelors degree, and in turn, it could help reduce the nursing shortage. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says the number of openings for nurses is...
Iowa’s Genesis Announcing New Mental Health Program For Cardiac Patients
Genesis Psychology Associates, Genesis Heart Institute, Quad City Bank and Trust, and the Genesis Foundation will be making an official announcement to announce a new mental health program for cardiac patients and a corporate gift from Quad City Bank and Trust at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, in the Genesis Heart Institute Lobby, 1236 E Rusholme St., Davenport, Iowa.
Daily Iowan
USG passes resolution to establish Election Day as UI holiday
The University of Iowa’s Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution pushing to establish Election Day as a university holiday. The group voted to pass the resolution at its Sept. 20 meeting. The establishment of the holiday will allow UI students more time to vote on Election Day. The resolution...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City City Council extends Shelter House street outreach and engagement specialist program
The Iowa City City Council unanimously voted to approve a three-year agreement with Shelter House to continue the street outreach and engagement specialist program Tuesday. The council entered a one-year agreement in February 2021 with the non-profit organization that provides housing, supplies, and resource services to homeless people in the Iowa City area to create the street outreach and engagement position.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County parents struggle to find accessible child care
Tia Kohrt, a nurse and mother of three from Tiffin, Iowa, encounters barriers when searching for child care for her nine-week-old. “The biggest challenge I have faced is all the licensed centers around Johnson County have close to a year-long waiting list,” she said. “As a nurse, I can’t call off work that easily if I don’t have someone to take care of my kids.”
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Unhoused residents deserve to be heard
The City of Dubuque recently changed its policy on how police interact with and evict unhoused people from their encampments or other housing structures. It is troublesome to think how this policy could spread and cause negative effects for unhoused populations in other towns in Iowa. Before the onset of...
Daily Iowan
Panel for Iowa City’s Black authors to be held at Prairie Lights as part of Soul & Blues Festival
Eliza David struggled to find Black female protagonists in the stories she read. So she started writing them herself. As a self-publishing novelist and blogger, librarian, and current University of Iowa graduate student, David is one of four Black authors featured in the “Black Authors’ Panel” through Prairie Lights’ involvement in this year’s Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
KCRG.com
Wolfe Eye Clinic warns patients about security breach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning patients about a security breach that may have involved personal information. It happened in December with the electronic medical records platform “My-Care Integrity.” It’s used by many companies across the country. Wolfe said there is no evidence...
KCRG.com
Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Negotiations did not resume at Hotel Kirkwood between union workers and Ingredion as expected on Tuesday after the workers say Ingredion arrived escorted by six-armed security guards. Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) Local 100G President Mike Moore described it as...
KIMT
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
