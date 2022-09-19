ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

One dead after a plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, racing association says

By Julian Tack
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW15M_0i0pNlbz00

(KTXL) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon during activities related to the Reno Air Races, leaving one person dead according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Air Racing Association .

The sheriff’s office said it is responding to an “Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road,” according to a tweet sent out a little after 4:00 p.m.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 40 Breaking News Alerts

The area is near the Reno-Stead Airport, about 17 miles northwest of Reno.

The Reno Air Racing Association said that the incident happened during the Jet Gold Race and that only one plane was involved.

A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash

Due to the incident, “the National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event,” the association said.

Video shared by KRNV shows two airplanes flying, one above the other, when the lower airplane goes toward the ground, sparking a fire and continuing to tumble along the ground.

According to KRNV, the video was streaming on the Reno Air Racing Association’s Youtube page.

The races were part of the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Air Show, which took place from September 14 to 18.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, according to the Reno Air Racing Association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball

A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
RENO, NV
UPI News

One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said. The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races

RENO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association said the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
Reno, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Washoe County, NV
Accidents
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Air Racing#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The Reno Air Races#Krnv#Nexstar Med
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
TRUCKEE, CA
Flying Magazine

Reno Jet Gold Race Ends in Tragedy

RARA / Ballista, the L-29 flown by pilot Aaron Hogue, was at the top position for the start of the Jet Gold Class race on Sunday. [From racingjets.com]. A dusty series of races for 2022 ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon. Reno Air Racing Association’s (RARA) Stihl National Championship Air Races saw tragedy in the Jet Gold race, with pilot Aaron Hogue flying into the dirt in his L-29, Ballista.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
FOX40

Jackknifed big rig blocking eastbound lanes on I-80 near Floriston Way

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A jackknifed big rig is blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic near Floriston Way on Interstate 80, according to Caltrans. According to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Truckee, eastbound traffic is currently being turned around at Hirschdale Road. As of 8:54 p.m., westbound lanes have opened, according […]
TRUCKEE, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno

A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
PASO ROBLES, CA
FOX40

Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke

After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?

So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke, grew...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Jackknifed big rig closes I-80 lane at Floriston Way

FLORISTON, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second lane of eastbound I-80 at Floriston Way was blocked due to a jacknife big rig Tuesday morning. The road reopened around 9 a.m. on Sept. 20. Another collision involving a tractor truck over the embankment on eastbound I-80 just...
FLORISTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy