Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics win 22 awards from Colorado Press Association

Democratic candidates are winning the money race in nearly all of the most competitive elections for the Colorado House of Representatives. Campaign finance data released Monday shows that Democrats are out-fundraising their Republican opponents in nine of the 10 House races projected to be the most competitive, according to reports from the Secretary of State’s Office. In seven of the 10 races, the Democratic fundraising advantage has increased since previous campaign finance reports from Aug. 1.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO