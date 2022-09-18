Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette, Colorado Politics win 22 awards from Colorado Press Association

Read full article on original website
Colorado receives $5.1 million federal investment to address wildfires
A federal department invested over $5.1 million in Colorado to help the state fight and prevent devastating wildfires. In Colorado, record-breaking wildfires have become more and more common in recent years. At the end of December, Colorado suffered its most destructive wildfire in state history, when the Marshall fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. Shortly before, the three largest wildfires in Colorado history all occurred in 2020.
NOONAN | Competition for new Colorado congressional district
Colorado’s new Congressional District 8 is a marvel of even division where the redistricting committee stuck Democratic-leaning Adams County to GOP-leaning Weld County with a dab of Larimer County mixed in. Looking at active voter registrations from August, Adams County has about 130,000 more voters in the district than...
WATCH: Democrat Phil Weiser launches statewide TV, digital ad campaign in Colorado AG's race
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and his mobile whiteboard are back. The prop figures prominently in the first TV ad released Thursday by the Democrat's reelection campaign, which juxtaposes footage from an ad Weiser ran four years ago to illustrate what Weiser's campaign calls his "follow-through" during his first term on campaign promises.
Colorado Springs Gazette: Jared Polis, 'an answer to prayers'
Gov. Jared Polis “could answer Democrats’ 2024 prayers,” reads the headline on conservative George Will’s September 14 column in The Washington Post. Will makes the case for Democrats nominating Polis to run for president. “If so, a national audience can assess his knack for leavening his...
Denver Gazette: Prop. 123 won’t fix what ails housing; vote NO
Affordable housing has been in short supply for a number of years along rapidly growing Colorado’s populous Front Range. That goes for the state’s resort towns in the mountains, too. The shortage stymies workers, students, young couples starting out on a new life together — you name it.
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Democrats Bennet, Polis up by double digits over GOP challengers in Colorado, new poll shows
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lead their Republican challengers by double digits in the Democrats' bids for reelection a month before voting begins, a nonpartisan poll released Thursday shows. Bennet, who is seeking a third full term, is running 10 points ahead of GOP nominee Joe...
Colorado's elections division moves to dismiss complaint against Polis over TABOR refund letter
The elections division of the Secretary of State's office has filed a motion to dismiss a campaign finance complaint filed against Gov. Jared Polis by the chair of Colorado's Republican Party over a letter that arrived with tax refund checks that went to 3.1 million taxpayers in the summer. In...
Polis taketh away tax credits — and giveth to others
On Monday, Independence Institute, where I serve as the director of the Fiscal Policy Center, published my latest report, which reveals that Gov. Jared Polis broke an important campaign pledge to reduce special-interest tax benefits. In fact, the report demonstrates that he increased such benefits by $640 million over 10 years.
Independent expenditure committees rack up donations in preparation for fall blitz
Independent expenditure committees, which are expected to spend the biggest dollars in the coming seven weeks in support of candidates running for statewide offices in Colorado, took in $10.6 million between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14. Almost half of that came from one donor went into one committee backing Republican...
Denver City Council vote hands marijuana delivery services big win
The Denver city council on Monday unanimously approved a bill that would slash the price of fees related to starting and contracting a marijuana transportation business. As part of the bill, the council removed a July 2024 sunset date on an exclusivity period for social equity transporter businesses — meaning dispensaries can only use these businesses to deliver their products.
Democrats maintain, increase fundraising edge in competitive state House races
Democratic candidates are winning the money race in nearly all of the most competitive elections for the Colorado House of Representatives. Campaign finance data released Monday shows that Democrats are out-fundraising their Republican opponents in nine of the 10 House races projected to be the most competitive, according to reports from the Secretary of State’s Office. In seven of the 10 races, the Democratic fundraising advantage has increased since previous campaign finance reports from Aug. 1.
Polis drops $2 million more into his campaign as statewide Democrats keep wide fundraising edge
With just under 50 days to go until Election Day, the Democrats running for statewide office in Colorado maintain a wide fundraising advantage over their Republican challengers. According to campaign finance reports filed on Monday, for the two-week period ending Sept. 14 the four Democratic incumbents running for reelection as...
FEEDBACK | Crying wolf with Denver air quality
It seems the Environmental Protection Agency with its latest "severe violator" air quality designation believes the Denver metro area has returned to the depths of the brown cloud era of 50 years ago. Denver's 8-hour ozone averages peaked at a staggering 310 parts-per-billion (ppb) in 1972. Decades later, through proper...
Inflation's effect on Colorado's revenue worry legislators, economists
A nationwide inflation rate of 7.9% in 2022, coupled with federal interest rate hikes, housing prices, trade problems and "geopolitical uncertainty," is making Colorado's revenue picture a little shaky, according to state economists. And that appeared to make members of the Legislature's Joint Budget Committee concerned about whether there will...
Colorado Restaurant Association backs Prop 126 for third-party alcohol delivery
The Colorado Restaurant Association on Tuesday threw its support behind a ballot measure seeking to legalize alcohol delivery by third-party companies. Proposition 126, also called "Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages," would allow third-party delivery companies such as UberEats and DoorDash to deliver alcoholic beverages from restaurants, bars and liquor stores. The association said third-party alcohol delivery would help local businesses that are still struggling financially from reduced revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aurora chooses police chief finalists, one candidate withdraws after announcement
Hours after Aurora announced the city had chosen three finalists for the city's next permanent police chief, one of them has withdrawn from consideration. Scott Booth, currently the chief of police in Danville, Virginia, is no longer in the running, according to a news release. The two remaining finalists are:
Aurora councilmembers, mayor urge cost analysis for new proposals
The Aurora City Council has a pattern of voting on proposals without any idea of how much the policies could cost the city, some councilmembers say. And those councilmembers want that to change. The council will soon consider a resolution that could mandate fiscal notes with any proposal that will...
State-chartered schools shortchanged in DougCo ballot bid
We all know that elected officials must make compromises. But in education, those compromises should never involve excluding students in your community from funding opportunities simply because of the public schools their parents choose. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the Douglas County school board has chosen to do by excluding two...
NONPROFIT REGISTER | This fundraiser helped fund new digs for some fine feathered friends
News: The Denver Zoo’s American and Chilean flamingos, including Slash, Hendrix, Freddie, Lance and Swift, will be moving to a new habitat next year, and the $610,000 raised at the Sept. 10 Flock Party will help pay for it. The habitat, with topography inspired by the Andean highlands of...
