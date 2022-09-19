Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize.
Osceola County crash leaves one dead & 16 hurt as horrific pictures show wreckage after semi-truck & tour bus accident
A HORRIFYING multi-vehicle crash in Florida has left one dead and 16 others injured. Shocking images show the aftermath of the crash, which involved a semi-tractor trailer, transit bus and pickup truck, according to officials. The crash happened on Wednesday morning on State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, several injured after semi, bus and truck collide in Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and more than a dozen people were injured Wednesday in a crash in central Florida, according to authorities and WFTV. Update 10:30 a.m. EDT Sept. 21: Officials with Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said one person died in Wednesday’s crash after mistakenly reporting two fatalities.
aroundosceola.com
FHP updates victim info on Monday 192 hit-and-run fatality; Kissimmee man died in Orange County crash
Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide investigators have provided an update regarding the fatal hit and run crash that occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 192 (E Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) in Osceola County at Simmons Road near Florida's Turnpike. The identity of the bicyclist whom was pronounced deceased has been confirmed...
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
mynews13.com
1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
click orlando
30-week unborn baby dies, woman critically injured in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is critically injured and her unborn baby died in a crash in Lake County Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane around 10:35 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest...
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
travelnoire.com
1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather
Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
click orlando
Fatal crash investigated on SR-528 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash left at least one person dead late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 528 near the Innovation Way exit in Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers said a 21-year-old...
Comments / 0