Broncos fans troll Nathaniel Hackett by counting down play clock

Broncos fans weren’t quiet about showing their frustration with their team’s ability to manage the clock Sunday.

Denver faithful could be clearly heard counting down the time on the play clock when their team was on offense during the Broncos’ 16-9 win over the Texans.

Broncos fans are helpfully/mockingly shouting out the play clock on every play as Denver struggles to manage the clock. pic.twitter.com/53p339HGME — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 18, 2022

The fans’ help wasn’t uncalled for. During Week 1 against the Seahawks , Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett made a questionable decision by letting the clock run before trotting out kicker Brandon McManus to attempt a 64-yard field goal.

McManus ultimately missed and the Broncos lost 17-16. Hackett decided to go for the win instead of trusting his quarterback Russell Wilson, one of the most clutch quarterbacks in NFL history , to convert a fourth and five.

After watching an abysmal coaching call last week, Denver fans helped out the Broncos with clock management during Week 2. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The team also suffered from time management difficulties throughout the game.

Sunday’s victory gives Denver its first win in the Hackett-Wilson era.