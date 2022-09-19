Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_com
‘That was helpful’: Russell Wilson reacts to hilarious tactic from Broncos fans in win vs. Texans
Russell Wilson went from being savagely jeered in his return to Seattle in Week 1 to being booed by his own fans in his home debut for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos actually logged a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, but it’s safe to say that Denver fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance.
Richard Sherman takes a jab at former teammate Russell Wilson during Broncos offensive horror show
RICHARD SHERMAN loves throwing shade at Russell Wilson. The two may have once been Super Bowl winning teammates at the Seattle Seahawks, but they're evidently not the best of friends. Last week Sherman took to Twitter to have a laugh at Wilson's expense as the latter's Denver Broncos struggled in...
McClain: Texans offense needs Davis Mills to bounce back
Anybody who watched the Denver game saw Davis Mills be off target too many times. He overthrew and underthrew receivers. He was out of sync with his receivers. Mills has to play better at Soldier Field.
Yardbarker
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
John McClain's Texans at Broncos report card
John McClain can be heard Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday on Sports Radio 610, where he also does three Houtopia Podcasts a week. He can be heard Monday and Thursday on Texans Radio and can be read four times a week on GallerySports.com.
Yardbarker
Texans Worked Out Three Players
Sutherland and Ferguson both were in Philadelphia for workouts with the Eagles last week. Sutherland, 25, was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason and later brought him back to their practice squad.
Kyle Juszczyk defends Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance injury
49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to defend Kyle Shanahan and the way he used QB Trey Lance before his injury.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list
The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
P&P: Did week one strip sack 'shell shock' Texans QB Davis Mills?
Seth Payne & Sean Pendergast discuss Texans QB Davis Mills’ struggles since the strip sack and how patience is key early in this second-year quarterback experiment.
