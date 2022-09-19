ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Frankie Edgar
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Pedro Munhoz
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Rob Font
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kenny Florian
MMA Fighting

Cody Garbrandt pulled from UFC Vegas 61 due to injury

Cody Garbrandt will have to wait until a later date to make his return to action. The ex-UFC bantamweight champion has been pulled from the upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card on Oct. 1 due to an injury suffered in training. UFC officials confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wec#Mma#Espn#Brazilian#Combate
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Squashes Perception About Her MMA Career

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg plans on returning to the MMA world following her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg will face Silva on Sept. 25 in Curitiba, BR. She has opted to make the move to the ring following her most recent Bellator title defense against Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong. Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr Yan last October for the interim title and lost a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a KO victory over Marlon Moraes, and was set to headline his first event.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Does Jose Aldo retire from UFC with featherweight GOAT status?

One of the all-time great MMA careers came to an end when Jose Aldo informed the UFC has was done competing in the sport. The legendary former UFC and WEC featherweight titleholder said farewell to this portion of his career, stirring all sorts of emotions, career retrospectives and opinions about what Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) has done since his first MMA fight in August 2004.
UFC
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information

Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chael Sonnen On Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: ‘We’ve Never Tested Two Pure Kickboxers’ In The UFC

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC 281 main event will set a precedent inside the Octagon. The middleweight division’s next title fight will be between defending champ Israel Adesanya and kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The stylistic matchup is anticipated to be a good one as Pereira has previously beat Adesanya twice in the ring, with one of those wins coming by knockout.
UFC
mmanews.com

Former Title Challenger Sara McMann Has Parted Ways With The UFC

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann is a free agent. One of the longest-tenured UFC bantamweight fighters on the roster, Sara McMann has decided to test free agency. News of McMann’s removal from the UFC roster was met with shock by some fans because of the timing of the departure.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy