ART BUZZ: SPRING BULL GALLERY PRESENTS FALL MEMBERS SHOW

By Christian Winthrop
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwSCN_0i0pMyjZ00
Image: “Evening Poem” by Donato Beauchaine

Newport’s Spring Bull Gallery is currently exhibiting the works of nine of its award-winning artist members. This outstanding collection showcases the artists’ diverse range of styles, subjects and media. The show runs now until October 30th.

Spring Bull Gallery, recently voted Rhode Island Monthly’s Best Gallery in Newport County, is located on historic Bellevue Avenue. Their ever-changing exhibits feature works by fine regional artists in a welcoming atmosphere.

Open daily except Tuesdays

12 – 5 pm

55 Bellevue Ave

Newport, RI 02840

401-849-9166

