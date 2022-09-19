Read full article on original website
Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland
Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
Oregon-raised Scott Prendergast on creating new CBS show, ‘So Help Me Todd’: ‘I wanted to write about Portland’
The new CBS series, “So Help Me Todd” may not be filmed in Portland, but creator Scott Prendergast says the Rose City was a significant inspiration for the comedy-drama, which stars Skylar Astin (“Pitch Perfect”) and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as a son and mother who work together at a Portland law firm.
10 bird watching destinations around Oregon
It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Census data captures pandemic work-from-home boom; see how Portland stacks up to other big cities
The share of people working primarily from home in Portland quadrupled between 2019 and 2021, upending commuting patterns in the Rose City, according to new census estimates. Census data released last week shows the number of Portland workers who primarily worked from home increased nearly fourfold between 2019 and 2021, from about 33,500 people to roughly 123,000 — about 35% of all workers who live in the city.
Portland police add 20 officers as response times lag
The Portland Police Bureau has added 20 officers to its ranks as its members and some in the community have complained about thin staffing. Portland police now employ 793 sworn members, up from 773 – the lowest count since 1989, according to police. Among the 793 sworn members are 537 officers today, an increase from 509 in May.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead
Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
Apply now for 2023 internships at The Oregonian/OregonLive in Portland
The Oregonian/OregonLive is now accepting applications for our 2023 internship program. If selected for the program, interns can look forward to challenging and fast-paced news assignments; training in interviewing, multimedia, and other essential skills; and working with a team of experienced journalists. We offer 10-week paid internship opportunities throughout the...
‘Outdoor School’ movie brings together a diverse Portland creative team for a story of homelessness and hope
It’s a hot day in late August, as cast and crew members working on the movie, “Outdoor School,” rehearse and film a scene inside an Oregon City School District building. Director Ime N. Etuk is working with young actors playing middle school students, who are talking as they sit in a stairwell.
Second Profession Brewing opens taproom, satellite brewhouse in former Labrewatory space
The former Labrewatory space in North Portland has a new tenant: Second Profession Brewing, the Sandy Boulevard brewery that will use the satellite location as a small-batch brewery and to open its own taproom, version two. Founder and head brewer Charlie Goman “soft opened” the North Russell Street spot this...
52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty
Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
Police identify 23-year-old victim in North Portland fatal shooting
Portland police have identified a 23-year-old man as the city’s most recent homicide victim. Essadin Jamal Hassan of Portland was shot Monday night in the parking lot at Northgate Park, police said. He was the second person in a little more than a month to die after being shot...
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Portland’s premier professional cuddler quits the job she helped create
Samantha Hess, the face of Portland’s professional cuddling community, is moving on after nearly a decade in an industry she helped create. Hess, 38, who started her professional cuddling career in 2013, said in an August post on her Patreon page that the decision to close was “a death by a thousand cuts.”
2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash
Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
