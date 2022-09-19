ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

The Oregonian

Chez José to close after 35 years in SW Portland

Chez José, a popular local Mexican restaurant that once boasted three Portland-area locations, is closing for good after 35 years, owners Howie Schechter and Tom Midrano Jr. wrote in an email. “We started Chez Jose in 1987 on a shoestring, and built a business that fills us with incredible...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
The Oregonian

10 bird watching destinations around Oregon

It’s no secret that Portland is an incredible city for birding. Between spots like Forest Park, Sauvie Island and the many natural areas in the suburbs, the metropolitan area is a haven for birds and the people who like watching them. Look beyond the largest city in Oregon, however,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Census data captures pandemic work-from-home boom; see how Portland stacks up to other big cities

The share of people working primarily from home in Portland quadrupled between 2019 and 2021, upending commuting patterns in the Rose City, according to new census estimates. Census data released last week shows the number of Portland workers who primarily worked from home increased nearly fourfold between 2019 and 2021, from about 33,500 people to roughly 123,000 — about 35% of all workers who live in the city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland police add 20 officers as response times lag

The Portland Police Bureau has added 20 officers to its ranks as its members and some in the community have complained about thin staffing. Portland police now employ 793 sworn members, up from 773 – the lowest count since 1989, according to police. Among the 793 sworn members are 537 officers today, an increase from 509 in May.
PORTLAND, OR
#Trimet#New Line#Bus Rapid Transit#Express#Fx2 Division#Southeast Division Street
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland should follow Salem’s lead

Portland need only to use the form of governance that Salem uses, which basically is: Have a city manager manage the city. He or she would be hired or fired by a vote of the city council. He or she would hire all the department heads. Have a nine-member council with eight wards where one councilor would be elected from each ward. The mayor would be on the council but would be elected by the city as a whole. Then the city council sets the policies of how the city functions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Apply now for 2023 internships at The Oregonian/OregonLive in Portland

The Oregonian/OregonLive is now accepting applications for our 2023 internship program. If selected for the program, interns can look forward to challenging and fast-paced news assignments; training in interviewing, multimedia, and other essential skills; and working with a team of experienced journalists. We offer 10-week paid internship opportunities throughout the...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Traffic
kptv.com

52-year-old woman hit in the head with skateboard in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 52-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after police say someone assaulted her with a skateboard. The assault was reported around 8:02 a.m. at Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street. Sergeant Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portofino closes this month, Portland’s latest 30-year-old restaurant casualty

Portofino, the long-running Sellwood neighborhood Italian restaurant, will close after service Saturday, owner Matthew Johnson wrote in an email. “For the last 30 years Portofino’s has been a neighborhood staple providing high quality Italian food in a cozy environment,” Johnson wrote. “It is with sadden (sic) that we say that run has come to its end, we will be closing our doors as of September 24.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
