Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration
Where’s Amy attends the Center Celebration Sept. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for the annual arts gala. Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser and the Lennon sisters were inducted into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Guests enjoyed a lovely dinner, fabulous auction and a great concert featuring Michael Feinstein with the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre performers and Straight No Chaser. The gala raised money for programming for kids and young adults to be a part of great music programs. Guests were dressed to the nines celebrating and supporting the arts. Through table reservations, auction sales, partnerships and donations, the gala, presented by Krieg DeVault, raised more than $689,000 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming.
WISH-TV
Carmel International Arts Festival happens this weekend
The Carmel International Arts Festival kicks off this weekend! This is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss. It’s happening on West Main St. in Carmel, IN on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival,...
Current Publishing
Art in prosthetics: Zionsville resident’s unique clinic combines creative passions
In 2020, Zionsville resident Matthew Habecker bought a new space for his prosthesis clinic, the Indiana Institute of Prosthetics, which he said he designed to dually function as a medical space and an art gallery. Unfortunately for Habecker, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on his plans for a grand...
Fox 59
Indy Irish Fest returns for 26th year this weekend at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS — The 26th annual Indy Irish Fest takes place this weekend at Garfield Park with live music, food and drinks, bag pipers, Irish dancing, sheep herding, a family area and much more. Celebrate Irish culture, traditions and history this Friday, Sept. 23 from 4:30-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept....
Current Publishing
Westfield resident creates wearable art
The backdrop to Sylvia Gray’s artistic self-expression is highly distinctive, which is just the way she prefers. A high percentage of what Gray, a resident of Westfield since 1980, creates is made with colorful dyes on silk scarves, making for wearable art ranging from small to large. “It’s relaxing...
Current Publishing
Center CEO: Palladium’s aging sound, lighting systems leads to missed opportunities
The Palladium prides itself in being a “world-class venue,” but its aging technical equipment is causing the 1,600-seat concert hall to miss out on booking key performers and causing other headaches, according to Jeffrey McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Ringo Starr has...
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Midcentury modern-inspired kitchen
Built in 1960 in Indy’s Nora neighborhood, this home’s owners were ready to bring function and style to their kitchen, while preserving the home’s mid-century roots. Maple cabinets in a warm wood tone with flat-panel door and drawer fronts bring a modern touch and a sleek midcentury feel.
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield releases names of Grand Park bidders
The city of Westfield has released the identities of seven entities who submitted bids for the Grand Park Sports Campus that will be reviewed by a panel of six individuals. City officials are looking to sell Grand Park or enter into a public-private partnership to operate the complex, which is owned by the Westfield Redevelopment Commission. The 400-acre complex, which serves as the training camp for the Indianapolis Colts, has 31 soccer fields, 26 baseball diamonds, two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a 378,000-square-foot multi-use event center.
Current Publishing
Dad’s Day Breakfast program enters 20th year
After losing his high school-age son to a viral heart infection in 2002, Bill Bissmeyer of Indianapolis began organizing Dad’s Day Breakfasts at Cathedral High School. After attending a few of the breakfasts, Zionsville resident Larry Nicolet and his son, Mark, started their own Dad’s Breakfast at Zionsville Community High School. Nicolet led the breakfasts for 15 years, even after his own children had graduated.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Chamber of Commerce blog & podcast aims to promote businesses
In early 2020, there was a growing need for Zionsville Chamber of Commerce member businesses to broaden their reach and share more information with the public, particularly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allyson Gutwein, the chamber’s executive director, said that the chamber thought blogs and podcasts were an...
WIBC.com
Fall at Tuttle Orchards
GREENFIELD — If you’ve felt a bit discouraged by recent events, you might enjoy taking a trip to an orchard. Tuttle Orchards is an accessible stop if you live in central Indiana. Located in Greenfield, the orchard has a variety of fall activities. There, you can pick your...
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
Current Publishing
Complete survey to help guide conversations with Carmel school board candidates
The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, the Carmel Education Foundation and OneZone chamber of commerce are partnering to host three separately recorded conversations with the 2022 Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees candidates by district. “We aim to create a thoughtful, unbiased and nonpartisan atmosphere where each candidate has an...
