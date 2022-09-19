ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff turns 'fairly poor' first quarter into a player of the week-caliber performance

HELENA — Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon began as one of Zach Spiroff’s worst, but by the time the final whistle sounded, it was, statistically, one of his best. Carroll’s junior defensive back picked off two second-half passes and returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for two points in the fourth quarter of a 25-23 Saints victory in La Grande.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

Curt Macha of Sheridan, Wyo., won the first Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament of the year by defeating Tom Shea of Billings in the challenge championship match, 233-145, Sunday at Bear Paw Lanes in Laurel. With the win Macha took home $190, while Shea pocketed $170. The high game...
SHERIDAN, WY
406mtsports.com

Gary Wagner and Andy Fjeseth, two players who bonded over a desire to win, to be inducted into same Carroll Hall of Fame class

HELENA — The quarterback-center connection at Carroll is an intimate one, built, during the Mike Van Diest-era, not only on the field, but on road trips. It was tradition for the two starters to sit together, in the front left next to the coaches, on bus rides to other towns of the Frontier Conference, and in their two-plus years as starters, Gary Wagner and Andy Fjeseth grew close.
HELENA, MT
Alt 95.7

Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
K96 FM

Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

These Are Truly The Weirdest Attractions You Can Visit in Montana

Every state has some weird tourist attractions that make people want to visit just because they've heard wild things about them. For example, you have the Gum Wall in Seattle which is precisely what it sounds like; it's also quite disgusting when you think about it. So, with a baseline in mind, let's take a look at some of the weirdest attractions or sites you can travel to in Montana today, as compiled by Reddit user EnvironmentalLion560.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Filming continues for 1923 after canceling for air quality

MISSOULA, Mont. — Outdoor filming for the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 continued on Friday in Uptown Butte. Filming was canceled on Wednesday and Thursday due to air quality concerns. Crews battled the elements as light to moderate rain appeared to slow things down. Actors were seen riding on horseback...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte Parking Commission discusses '1923' impacts

BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," was a hot topic at Tuesday's Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission meeting. Community leaders said the benefits of the production are likely in the tens of millions of dollars, adding that crews have been understanding and respectful of the community. “The...
BUTTE, MT

