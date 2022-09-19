A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers.The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.The man appeared by videolink from HMP Edinburgh at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, in a wheelchair and wearing an oxygen mask.His wife sat in court watching the latest stage of her husband’s extradition battle.I need to go to hospital. This is...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO