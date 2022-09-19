Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos got the win on Sunday, but their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, got trolled pretty hard on social media. Denver had a pretty tough time on offense on Sunday, with the Broncos star quarterback and his unit getting booed pretty hard throughout the game. During the game, one...
Bruce Arians Could Face Punishment: NFL World Reacts
Bruce Arians official position may reside in the front office, but the former Bucs head coach was on the sideline during Sunday's brawl with the Saints. And according to NBC's Pro Football Talk, he could be getting some mail from the league office. Per PFT: "[The] NFL is working on...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in. "Daddy,"...
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA・
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Racy Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral
The Green Bay Packers joined in on Aaron Rodgers' offseason ritual on Sunday night. After the team's touchdown to close out the first half, Allen Lazard started pouring out some Ayahuasca, the psychedelic South American elixir traditionally used as spiritual medicine by ancient Amazonian tribes. The Packers' celly started to...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Nebraska Rumors
There's growing speculation that the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a run at Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to fill their coaching vacancy. Several media outlets have suggested that the Huskers should take a serious look at Sanders after seeing what he's built in...
Russell Wilson shrugs off boos to lead Broncos to first win of 2022
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson managed to take the boos in stride and help the team to their first win of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Wilson was 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception in the 16-9 victory. Wilson finally came through with a touchdown pass to Eric Saubert in the fourth quarter. He was also sacked three times in the win.
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Look: Embarrassing Russell Wilson Photo Is Going Viral
Russell Wilson has not played up to his standards through his first two games as a Denver Bronco. Even in yesterday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, Wilson was shaky, completing only 14-of-31 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wilson even had a still frame shot of...
