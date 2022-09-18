ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022

It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
Adam Sandler Shares Heartwarming Message for Yankees' Aaron Judge amid HR Chase

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been garnering a ton of attention lately, as he is on the verge of achieving history. Actor and longtime Yankees fan Adam Sandler shared a heartfelt message to Judge on social media as the outfielder aims to become the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season:
MLB Offseason Trades for the Most Underwhelming Teams of 2022

While MLB teams solidify their postseason fate in the regular season's final weeks, some are already left knowing they won't be playing baseball in October. Whether it's a rebuilding team knowing it would be in this position, or one that simply failed to reach expectations, a handful of clubs will need to make seismic changes to reach their ultimate goals.
Rays' Shane Mcclanahan Exits with Neck Injury vs. Astros

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with an apparent shoulder injury, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports. Rays manager Kevin Cash and athletic trainer Mike Sandoval went out to the mound after they saw McClanahan moving his...
Yankees' Aaron Judge's Record-Setting HR Balls Expected to Auction for over $1M

The fight for Aaron Judge home run balls is about to become its own spectacle with expected auction values set to explode as he chases the American League record and beyond. SCP Auctions' David Kohler told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he expects the sale price could ultimately reach seven figures as Judge, who hit his 60th homer on Tuesday night, pushes toward history. Here are Kohler's projections for what future longballs by the New York Yankees superstar could fetch if they hit the auction block:
